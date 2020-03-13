Texas A&M Pro Day Postponed Due To COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M will postpone their Pro Day set for March 23 due to the rising concern set around COVID-19. The school recently announced that classes would move to online when students return the same day.

A & M's athletic director Ross Bjork stated that while the pro day will be postponed for now, all other offseason sports workouts will continue as planned for the time being.

"The out-of-season sports already have schedules already set," Bjork said. "We have volleyball training and they have scrimmages. We have soccer training and we have football training. So those would continue as scheduled."

All spring sporting events have been postponed until March 30, according to the Southeastern Conference office. Following the short stint, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will reevaluate the situation and declare if it is safe for sporting events to return. At best, indications whether or not the Aggies will hold spring practice and even a spring game are in limbo for the time being.

The Aggies' spring game was scheduled to take place on April 18.

"These things have to develop further," Bjork said Thursday at the SEC tournament following their cancellation. "As of now, I believe we'll have football practice and we'll have those other training."

With the postponement of the Aggies' Pro Day, this could lead to the status of A & M cornerback Debione Renfro earning a higher draft grade. According to most scouts, the junior cornerback is expected to be drafted late or sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

According to a report by the Associated Press, NFL teams have decided to postpone travel and stop scouting. As of now, the Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are among departments that have ordered scouts and assistant coaches to return home.