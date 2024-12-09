Texas A&M Punter Officially Enters Transfer Portal
Opening day of the NCAA Transfer Portal has been a busy one to say the least, and the Texas A&M Aggies can chalk up one more player that will be departing College Station.
Punter Keegan Andrews, a junior out of Melbourne, Australia, officially entered his name into the portal Monday morning. Andrews had verbally committed to Texas A&M before the commencement of the 2024 season.
Following the breakout of Tyler White this season, which saw him average 45.1 yards per punt on his way to multiple SEC Special Teams Player of the Week awards, Andrews didn't see much of the field for the Aggies this season.
The Aggies have been no stranger to elite punters in the past few years, with legs such as Braden Mann, Nik Constantinou, White, and of course, Shane Lechler, one of the greatest punters the NFL has seen, making the drives for the opposition long and arduous over the years.
Regardless of how the portal affects the Aggies over the next few days, their minds will be set on the USC Trojans, their opponents in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 27.
