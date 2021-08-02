Texas A&M Ranks 7th in Latest SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

The Aggies appear on SI All-American's college football's list of top recruiting classes as of August 2, 2021.

SI All-American unveiled its Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings for the class as of August 2, 2021, at the Power Five level.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff continue to be aggressive with recruiting, and their hard work is paying off. The Aggies recruiting class came in at No. 7 on the list.

SIAA evaluates each class by talent and fit, not necessarily volume like other ranking systems. More emphasis is placed on premium positions such as quarterback, offensive and defensive tackle, defensive end, and cornerback. SIAA updates the rankings monthly.

SIAA's John Garcia Jr. offered this on the Aggies' class:

While the prospects A&M has hosted on campus are as strong as any program in the country, it added just one July pledge in IDL Jadon Scarlett, but it didn't drop a verbal commitment in the process. Top five quarterback Connor Weigman is still the headliner but it's also stock up for No. 5 edge Malick Sylla and NFL legacy cornerback Bobby Taylor II.

Last month the Aggies were at No. 6, and have dropped a spot overall. But it's expected Texas A&M will climb again before the end of the recruiting cycle.

With names like Weigman, Sylla, and Taylor on the roster, this Aggies team is stacked with talent.

Eight teams from the SEC appear on the list, with Alabama making the biggest jump, from No. 21 in July to No. 3 in August, while Mississippi State suffers the biggest fall, from No. 12 to No. 24.

