Texas A&M Set for Transfer Portal Visit with Tennessee DB
The Texas A&M Aggies may not be playing anymore, but they are still very busy trying to make additions to their roster for the 2025 college football season.
After a 2024 season that saw them end up going 8-5, Texas A&M has some needs they still need to address. One of them would be adding more help for the defensive secondary.
Now, they are set up for a visit with a player who could bring that help to the team.
According to Bryce Koon of 247 Sports, Tennessee Volunteers' defensive back Christian Harrison is set to make a visit to the Aggies. The visit will happen on January 2-3.
Harrison has played the last three seasons with Tennessee and has played very sparingly. He has racked up 31 total tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks and a defended pass.
When Harrison originally committed to the Volunteers, he was a three-star prospect and was ranked No. 42 overall at his position. In the national rankings, he was given the No. 956 overall ranking.
Texas A&M will not be the only team that gets a visit with Harrison. There are three other schools who are also scheduled to meet with him.
Among those teams are the Indiana Hoosiers, the Ole Miss Rebels, and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Of course, those meetings are pending on whether or not the Aggies end up landing a commitment from him after their visit.
At this point, there is no telling just how impactful Harrison could end up being for Texas A&M. He possesses great potential, but he has not been given a chance to showcase his full ability on the field just yet.
Expect to hear more news about Harrison and his future as his visit with the Aggies gets underway. It will be interesting to see if Texas A&M ends up bringing him onboard.
