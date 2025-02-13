Texas A&M Star Projected to Land with Intriguing NFC Team
Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Texas A&M Aggies are going to see quite a few former players land with new teams. One of the biggest names to keep an eye on will be star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Stewart is a massive presence on the line. There are quite a few teams in the first round who could consider bringing him on board.
During the 2024 college football season, Stewart ended up compiling 31 total tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two defended passes.
Most seem to think that he will be a first round draft pick. He has seen a lot of projections within the top 20.
Once again, a top-20 projection has been given to him. This time, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has predicted that he will land in that range.
In his new mock draft, Klatt has Stewart landing with the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 16.
Ending up with the Cardinals would be an interesting situation for Stewart. Arizona is looking to take a big step forward after showing major improvement in 2024. Adding to their defense will be a major priority.
Stewart could easily end up having a role as a rookie if he is drafted by the Cardinals. They have a major need on the defensive line and Stewart could very well be their answer.
Only time will tell, but everything is trending in the right direction for Stewart. No matter where he ends up, Texas A&M fans aer going to root him on.
After a successful three years with the Aggies, he will soon hear his name called in the NFL Draft. Expect to hear his name called in the first round and Arizona will be a team to keep an eye on.
