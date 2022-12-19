Ex-Aggies QB Haynes King Commits to Georgia Tech

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost a flurry of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal in recent weeks, led by former starting quarterback, Haynes King.

And now, King has landed at his destination of choice, committing to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and new head coach, Brent Key.

King was named the starter at the beginning of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons by head coach Jimbo Fisher but was unable to finish either season with the title of QB1.

In 2021, King's season was lost early on after he suffered an injury during the team's 10-7 win over Colorado in Denver.

Zach Calzada took over as the starter for the remainder of that season.

In 2022, King lost the job twice, first to Max Johnson after the loss to Appalachian State, and then to true freshman Conner Weigman following the team's defeat in Columbia to South Carolina.

King was injured during the matchup with the Gamecocks, with Weigman taking over, and remaining the true starter for the rest of the season.

King ends his career in College Station completing 128 of 226 passes for 1,578 yards (56.6 percent), with 10 touchdowns in 10 interceptions in three seasons. He also rushed 41 times for 150 yards and a score.

