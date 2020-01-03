AggieMaven
Texas A&M Tight End Coach Leaves For Ole Miss

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M has already lost wide receiver Quartney Davis and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to the NFL. Now, the Aggies will be without a standout coach for the future. 

Tight end coach Joe Jon Finley will leave College Station to play a similar role for Ole Miss. The Rebels' social media site announced the hiring Thursday evening. Finley spent several seasons coaching with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby at Baylor. 

Finley joined the Aggies staff in December of 2018 after spending three seasons at Missouri. During his lone season with A&M, the veteran tight end coach helped with the emergence of freshman Jalen Wydermyer. The Dickinson product made 32 catches for 447 yards and six touchdowns on his way to an All-SEC season. 

Finley also helped with the growth of Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam as the season prior. The NFL-bound pass-catcher was John Mackey finalist during the 2018 season with 43 receptions for 466 yards and six touchdowns.

The Aggies will return Wydermyer along with former five-star prospect Baylor Cupp this season. The freshman suffered a season-ending leg injury during fall camp. The team also will add three-star tight end Blake Smith, who signed with the team during early commitment signing in November. 

