Texas A&M vs. Georgia: Know Your Enemy with SI's Bulldog Maven

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M will hope to continue their winning ways against Georgia this weekend. With a chance to potentially go 9-3 and defeat a pair of powerhouse SEC opponents, the Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) will need to be on point for all four quarters.

On paper, it's hard not to be impressed with Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC), who officially locked up the SEC East for the third straight season. A strong run with veteran leadership in Jake Fromm has take the Bulldogs back to Atlanta, and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Prior to Week 11's matchup between the two SEC schools, Aggie Maven called upon Brooks Austin, the Senior Writer for Bulldog Maven of Sports Illustrated.

1.) The Bulldogs are known for their ability to run as they currently rank 4th in the SEC on the ground. How would you describe the season on the ground?

Austin: It's certainly been a solid rushing year for the Bulldogs in terms of the SEC standards because as Kirby Smart has said all season, it's hard to run the ball in this conference. But at just 209.5 Rushing YPG this season, it's their lowest such average since Smart's first season dating back to 2016.

Plenty of that has to do with team's loading the box, unafraid of Georgia's deep passing game, and a lot of that comes from having a pretty banged up offensive line over the past couple of weeks.

2.) Jake Fromm might be one of the top game managers in College Football, but 9th in passing could raise some alarms. What do you think about him potentially returning for his senior year rather than declaring for the draft?

Austin: I don't think anyone truly knows what Jake Fromm is going to do following this season, and that includes Fromm himself. He's not the type of player to worry about what's next, he's solely focused on the task at hand, which is to bring a national championship back to the city of Athens. Quite frankly, I think it's 50/50.

If UGA were to win a championship this season, I'd say it swings 90/10 that he leaves and if they lose I think it's more than likely that he returns. That's as simple as I can put it. I don't think financial prosperity is something that Jake Fromm aspires to achieve. He aspires to be great, and part of greatness to him is winning.

3.) Four times this season, the Bulldogs have allowed teams to stick around near the end, once in a double overtime loss. Do you blame the offense or the defense more for that?

Austin: As for the loss, anytime your offense turns the ball over four times, one resulting in an immediate score, you can feel free to blame the offense. Now, as for allowing opponents back into contests, it's certainly something that's plagued Kirby Smart in his career.

Look at the National Championship in 2017 and SEC Championship game last season. Both games in which UGA maintained a lead. Whether its conservative play calling or a lack of late-game execution, either way, it's a point of concern to the Georgia faithful.

4.) Kirby Smart spent years under Nick Saban developing the pass rush. Who is the top player on Georgia's defense to watch out for?

Austin: It's a pass rush by committee at Georgia right now. They have 12 defenders with at least one sack, with two linebackers and three corners making an appearance.

However, if there were to be one player that could take advantage of an average offensive line from A & M, it would have to be Azeez Ojulari. The redshirt freshman has flashed the ability to win early in pass-rushing situations.

5.) Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has allowed the fewest sacks in the SEC this season and should be a top-10 pick in April's draft. How do you see him faring against opponents such as freshman DeMarvin Leal off the edge?

Austin: No offense to Leal, he may very well make a play or two on Saturday, but the real question here is how will Andrew Thomas fair against the Khalil Mack's, Nick Bosa's, and Chandler Jones' of the world. He's that good. I honestly think he's the closest thing to Tyron Smith in the game of college football.

In any given play on Saturday, you'll see Andrew Thomas display exceptional technique, power, and a level of athleticism that is frightening for some his size.