Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal Named Nagurski Trophy Semi-Finalist

Texas A&M football defensive end DeMarvin Leal was named as a Bronko Nagurski semi-finalist on Monday afternoon

So far in 2021, Leal has emerged as one f the top defensive linemen in college football, leading a dominant Aggies defensive unit with 8.5 tackles for loss, as well as being second on the team with 5.5 sacks (both career highs) in just seven games.

Leal also has 35 total tackles, two pass breakups, and two quarterback hurries.

The winner of the Nagurski Trophy will be chosen from five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

After voting input from the association's full membership, the FWAA All-America Committee then selects a 26-man All-America team and then the Nagurski Trophy finalists.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded annually since 1993 to the collegiate American football defensive player judged by the membership of the FWAA to be the best in the NCAA. The award is named for Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and Chicago Bears.

Players can be added or removed from the watch list during the season, and as they have in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday during the season. If each week's honored player is not already on the watch list, he will be added.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce the five finalists for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski trophy on November 17, 2021.

