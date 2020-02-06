Texas A&M's Fisher's Son Signs With UT-Martin

COLLEGE STATION — College recruiting is a 24/7, 365-day job for coaches. So is being fathers to their children.

This past year, Texas A & M coach Jimbo Fisher got to be on the flip side of the recruiting process for his oldest son, Trey. The Florida native remained in the Sunshine State following his father leaving for College Station in December of 2017.

After careful consideration, Trey, a quarterback like his old man, will attend the University of Tennessee-Martin as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

“It was fun to be a dad and be on the other end of that, and let him make choices,” the coach said. “You’re on this end (of recruiting) so much that you’re able to step back … If he needed guidance (I offered), but if not, let him make his own mind up. He has to learn to make choices, and I think he made a great choice to go there. The people there are wonderful."

Fisher began his football career at FCS level Samford in Birmingham, Ala. in 1987. Before that, he was a two-year starter at Salem University in Salem, W.Va. Trey, who also received an offer from Samford, will play against programs such as Austin Peay, Jacksonville State and Eastern Illinois.

The Skyhawks finished with a 7-5 record last season, going 6-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Freshman quarterback John Bachus III led the team with 2,549 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Fisher believes that under the direction of Jason Simpson, the next Fisher will have a "great career" under center.

And perhaps this is the start to Trey's future in coaching — maybe another step in his biggest fan's footsteps.

“I’m very proud of him. I love him to death and he’s a young man who’s very mature above his years. I’m very proud to be his dad.”