Texas A&M's Madubuike Wins At NFL Combine Measurements

COLLEGE STATION — The NFL Combine will always be a place for success, but several players could benefit the most from a strong outing. Quality measurements, along with excellent play during drills could have those fringe first-round prospects looking like future gems to a roster.

Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike could be one of the few players to benefit from a week in Indianapolis. As his measurements currently stand, it's hard not to be enamored by what he can bring to the table.

Madubuike came just under 6-foot-3 and shed down to 293 pounds. While his nine inch hands wouldn't wow critics, his arm length and wingspan might be the reason he begins to hear himself as a first-round prospect. The junior would come in with 33 1/2 inch arms and an 80 1/2 inch wingspan, placing him among the top five among all defensive linemen in both categories.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso declared Madubuike a winner due to his measurements and could see his stock rise due to the impressive wingspan.

"At nearly 6-3 and 293 pounds, Madubuike is in line to test very well in the explosion drills," Trapasso wrote. "Also, his 80-plus inch wingspan checks the box in that department."

A two-year full-time starter for the Aggies, Madubuike was the top defender in Mike Elko's defense during the 2019 season. The then-327 pound defender would collect 11.5 tackles for loss, 45 total tackles a forced fumble, an interception and a blocked kick. He also would lead the team in sacks with 5.5 hits on the quarterback.

Madubuike announced in early December via social media that he would forgo his final season and declare 2020 NFL Draft. He would not play in the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl with his teammates. In three seasons at Kyle Field, Madubuike would collect 105 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for losses, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, four pass deflections and an interception.

Madubuike currently has been consistently mocked as an early second-round pick. Multiple draft analysts believe his size and skills would best fit with the Colts, who host the combine yearly at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis currently holds the 44th selection in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Madubuike will take place in drills on Saturday with the fellow defensive linemen. All events will be televised on NFL Network from Thursday, Feb.27-Sunday Mar.1.