Texas A&M's Mond Expected to be Top SEC Quarterback in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Each season, Texas A & M will try to enhance their stats from the year before in the gauntlet known as the SEC. With the likes of teams such as Alabama, LSU and Florida all in the running, the Aggies are still considered just another member of the pack.

All that could change in 2020 depending on the play of quarterback Kellen Mond. The rising senior will be the only veteran starter returning to any program in the conference. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Georgia's Jake Fromm declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month while LSU's Joe Burrow and Missouri's Kelly Bryant will have graduated.

Mond's long-term status as a starter should be the difference-maker for the Aggies to begin the new decade. For the first time since 2011, the team will have a home-grown player under center instead of looking through the transfer portal. Only former transfer Trevor Knight has started for the A & M during his senior season since the team's arrival in the SEC.

According to Saturday Down South's Adam Spencer, he expects Mond to be the top signal-caller in the conference next season due to the changing of the guard at other programs.

"I do think there will be some graduate transfers who step in (cough, Georgia, cough) and contribute in 2020, but for now, I’d say Texas A & M’s Kellen Mond will be the best QB in the SEC," Spencer wrote. "Behind him, I think Florida’s Kyle Trask has certainly proven himself to be a talented guy who can become even better in 2020. His progression this offseason will be interesting to watch, as Florida should have enough talent to win the SEC East."

The Aggie faithful could be hesitant on strutting out Mond for another season. Much like his Texas Bowl performance, the flashes in 2019 never outweighed the negative spotlight. After a productive 2018 campaign, Mond saw his number drop, passing for 2,897 yards, the lowest in program history since 2007.

Mond flashed his potential, collecting 28 total touchdowns. In their 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State, the San Antonio native's 67-yard touchdown run was the difference-maker in a 24-21 win over Oklahoma State. Still, before the fourth quarter, Mond had thrown for only 60 yards and caused two turnovers in the first half of play.

Of the league's returning passers, only Trask and Mississippi State's Garrett Shrader had high passer ratings than the A & M quarterback last season. Shrader was only a part-time starter last season and could be up to retain the job under new head coach Mike Leach.

Auburn's Bo Nix will need to step forward and rely on more than his legs next season. The same could be said for Ole Miss' John Rhys Plumlee, who was the only quarterback in the conference to rush for 1,000 yards last year. Mond has dual-threat capability and an experienced staff returning on the offensive line and his arsenal.

The biggest area of improvement will come in the passing game. Mond will need to limit his turnovers while crafting better drives on offense instead of settling for three-and-outs. With the chance to add five-star running back Zach Evans to the equation, perhaps the Aggies won't even have to worry about a strong passing game.

Mond is set up for success in the SEC West, but only he can decide the outcome. For now though, there should only be positive things spoken about him heading into the 2020 season.