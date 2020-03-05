Texas A&M's QB Situation Is In Good Hands, Right?

COLLEGE STATION — Perhaps the biggest setback for Texas A & M entering the 2020 season will come down to the most critical position. Even with a top recruiting class and a plethora of talent returning to the 12th Man, attention has turned to one glaring area.

Teams will live and die by quarterback play — A & M is no exception to rule under center.

Despite three seasons as the starter for the maroon and white, Kellen Mond will be under the most scrutiny. Much like scientists looking for habit-forming bacteria in Petri dishes, scouts at the professional level and from the couches will look to find the flaws in the San Antonio native as he enters his final season as the signal-caller for the Ags.

Should he struggle, Jimbo Fisher might be forced to cast out the line and reel the long-term starter back to the barrel. In a season set for success, the Aggies will only be as strong as their weakest link. That could end up being Mond even if his veteran experience heralds him as a name to watch in the SEC for 2020.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Aggies will have options to work with should Mond's standout play begin to sizzle. Ranked as the 13th best quarterback situation heading into the new season, Rittenberg is confident that if the dual-threat quarterback cannot live up to the hierarchy of Fisher's standards, a man in the wings will fly the Aggies to their expectations before season's end.

To say Mond is an enigma of football would be accurate. Not many starters who have been the man in charge since stepping onto campus are in jeopardy of losing their jobs to an incumbent challenger.

Then again, a road trip away from Kyle Field was the Achilles heel for A & M last season, predominately due to quarterback play. Mond would throw seven of his nine interceptions away from College Station while only managing to lead eight total scoring drives, with six coming through the air. Offensive line play will come into question, but a veteran quarterback should be able to enable through the waters of trouble and come out the other side unscathed.

Not the case in 2019 for Mond.

Two options could be set to take control of the future of the 12th Man's success. Zach Calzada played minimal snaps but was highly-touted for his arm strength and ability to command a defense back in his high school afternoons in Georgia. Freshman jitters in a new system could have stalled success as Calzada would only throw for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns against one interception.

On the flip side, Haynes King was a gem for the 2020 recruiting cycle with the Aggies. Ranked as the No.3 dual-threat quarterback and No.46 in the country from ESPN, King was the ruler of Texas football during his senior season thanks to his stout demeanor. Already on campus, the incoming freshman is working with Fisher, a college quarterback whisper, to best prepare him for his future under center.

Then there's Mond, a proven starter who has glimpses of being a star in a weaker SEC quarterback class. Glimpses, however, are meant for newer players trying to show their potential rather than veterans fighting for their job week in and out.

Mond's legacy in College Station will be remembered by a 67-yard run in the Texas Bowl to seal a victory over Oklahoma State. Much like domino pieces, the season falls in favor of the Ags to create a work of art. The weakest component will be addressed quickly, no matter the experience.

Mond is a member of what could be the best season in A & M history, but he also could be the one domino that could stop the completion of the piece.

Fisher cannot afford to let one piece stand in the way of the final product. Mond best be ready to complete the masterpiece or step aside to allow another face to take control.