Texas A&M Graduate Assistant Takes Defensive Coordinator Position
The University of Buffalo went 4-8 in 2021 under first-year head coach Maurice Linguist, and just 2-6 in the MAC. The Bulls gave up an average of 29.9 points per game, good for sixth in the conference, and were eighth in rushing defense allowing 194.92 yards, and fifth in the MAC in passing defense with 220.9 yards per game.
Linguist and the Bulls have tagged Texas A&M graduate assistant Brandon Bailey to be the new defensive coordinator.
Bailey has been at A&M since 2019, while Linguist coached cornerbacks for the Aggies from 2018-19, which overlapped with Bailey's time in College Station.
The former UB defensive coordinator, Joe Cauthen, left the program after just one season to hold the same position at Stephen F. Austin, opening the way for Bailey and Linguist to reunite up north.
Bailey also served as a graduate assistant at Tulane for three seasons and was a student assistant with the Georgia Southern football team from 2013 until 2016, when he graduated from there.
ESPN's Pete Thamel originally reported the hire on Thursday.
The Bulls are also expected to name Greg Knox as running backs coach as they try to re-tool a struggling offense from last season. Knox is replacing Mike Daniels who took the same position at Georgia Tech in December.
