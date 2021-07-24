Texas A&M Choices: Play 'The SEC Way' - Or Go Away?

Texas A&M now has two options; either play by the rules of the SEC, or find another place to go

If there ever was a 'Can I speak to your manager' moment in the realm of college football, Texas A&M just created it.

Texas A&M's Board of Regents will meet on Monday "for discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues" relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.

Basically, the Aggies are at a party and are miffed that the Longhorns are crashing it.

When it was reported Wednesday that Oklahoma and Texas are looking to join the SEC, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was minutes away from speaking. A 9-1 season and a top-five finish in 2020? Suddenly, those were the last thing on people's minds.

Fisher, who enters a pivotal fourth year with the team, was asked about how he feels that the Sooners and Longhorns want to join the conference.

"I bet they would," he said to the sound of laughter from the media.

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M's athletic director, was not so jovial.

"We love being the only school in the state of Texas in the SEC," Bjork said on the Paul Finebaum Show. "We're going to maintain that position, but we're also going to make sure that we're a leader in college athletics and we'll see what the future holds."

The foundation of any Aggies unhappiness: Former Texas A&M president R. Bowen Loftin reportedly forged a "gentlemen's agreement" between SEC schools that gives conference members "absolute veto power" over the addition of another school from their state.

So, Texas A&M believes it can say "Nah, we're good" if a situation like this ever unfolded. But to the SEC? The handshake is akin to the fellas agreeing meet at the saloon after washing out clothes in the Brazos River.

It's outdated.

The SEC doesn't care what once was. The deal was made with former commissioner Mike Slive before his retirement in 2015. Slive also passed away in 2018, arguably meaning that his "handshaking'' deal has been completed on his end.

Texas A&M will likely be made to understand the "It just means more" motto in the SEC is a literal thing: That means if more money can be grabbed, the SEC wants more.

And Texas? The Aggies know the Longhorns both represent a goldmine. According to Forbes.com, the Longhorns are the No. 2 most profitable college program, bringing in an average revenue of $197 million per fiscal year.

Aggies pride is earned here, of course. A&M ranks just above them in the top spot.

But "means more'' means "more.'' More money, more teams, more power among the Power Five schools.

Oh yeah, more drama as well.

An opportunity arises and now the Aggies will back out of the SEC? That's like a kid being picked last for seven-on-seven and leaving with the football.

A&M fans might not like it, but the pigskin isn't theirs — it Greg Sankey's.

To put into perspective how much control Sankey and the SEC officials have, Nick Saban is the highest-paid employee in the state of Alabama. He was told that he would not be coaching the Crimson Tide in Iron Bowl against Auburn due to testing positive for COVID-19.

A seven-time national champion being told no shows who holds all the calls.

Some believe the rivalry between Texas A&M and Texas is dead. The two haven't met on the gridiron since 2011 when the Longhorns surged in the closing minutes to win 27-25 thanks to kicker Justin Tucker.

Younger fans believe with Fisher and Saban's track records, the Aggies' new rival is Alabama.

In the final 10 years, A&M won three times against Texas. Even if they beat Saban at Kyle Field this October, the Aggies still would have one less win against their "rival" in the SEC.

Meanwhile, no hate for Oklahoma? They just won the Big 12 for the sixth consecutive time. As of now, they're a more viable threat than Texas to make the College Football Playoff.

The Big 12 once called the Aggies foolish for being the "little brother" of the conference to almighty Hook' Em. But things have changed since big brother called them out. Little brother has had time to grow in a conference that produces the most consistent NFL talent.

A&M is not the same program it once was. The Aggies made sure of that when upgrading the facilities, renovating the stadium and handing $75 million of to a national champion coach without a second thought.

Now, they're a commanding force in the SEC, with Fisher steering the ship in the right direction for the first time since R.C. Slocum.

At least for now, he is. The mutiny under Bjork and disgruntled booster could change that.

Here's an SEC Lesson 101 for all 14 teams: There's only one rule when it comes to representing the finest conference in the sport. No team runs the show, only those in Birmingham do.

Play their game or get out.

I hear the Big 12 has an opening?

