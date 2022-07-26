Where are Aggies in College Football Playoff Championship Odds?

College football season is just around the corner, and expectations are high. Not just for the SEC, but in College Station, where the Aggies hope to build on the best-ever recruiting class and win the SEC West.

After a College Football Playoff near-miss in 2020, last season was a disappointment. Mainly due to injuries to key players along the offensive line and at quarterback. But 2022 is a new season with hopefully a healthy signal-caller, whomever that may be.

A&M was ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 and hopes to build on that beginning Sept. 3 against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

From an outsider's standpoint, where are the Aggies expected to fall in terms of a win total for 2022? According to DraftKings, A&M's over/under for wins is set at 8.5, and many media outlets are picking the over.

But what about the people who know?

VegasInsider.com recently published most of the odds for teams to make the College Football Playoff, and the Aggies are well represented.

Courtesy VegasInsider.com

Vegas bookmakers have Texas A&M anywhere from +2500 to +2000, with +2500 being the most popular pick.

If the Aggies are to find success this upcoming season, the quarterback position will need to be stable and solid. It was a weakness last season after the injury to starter Haynes King, but King should be back and healthy in 2022. But will he be the starter? LSU transfer Max Johnson has more experience in the SEC and might be the better option for coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies' test begins Sept. 3 and continues through November.

