Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Former Aggies QB Commit Eli Holstein Chooses Alabama

Holstein de-committed from A&M in March and has now picked Alabama

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman. And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein.

But back in March, Holstein de-committed from the Aggies, following an eight-month stay in the 2023 class.

And now, Holstein has announced on social media that he's picked the Alabama Crimson Tide as his new home.

Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban, and Lane Kiffin

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher

Eli Holstein

Holstein is considered to be a top 10 player at the position, alongside Arch Manning, and other top signal-callers.

Last year with Zachary High School, he threw had 941 passing yards and six touchdowns through the first seven weeks of 2020. The team reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

1290f723-cf14-4567-9c25-a19984b4b809-bama618
In addition to the Aggies, Holstein held offers from LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, and Auburn.

With the current public feud that Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and Tide coach Nick Saban are currently engaged in, this seems like a minor win for Saban as he's seemingly stolen a top recruit from Fisher.

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban

Nick Saban

Adding in Holstein was a big gain for the Aggies in more ways than one. A native of Louisiana, LSU seemed to be the destination in play for him and the front-runner. Now, the connection to LSU could prove fruitful down the road.

Holstein comes from a football background as his father, Scott, played football for the Tigers. His brother, Caleb, won a state championship as a quarterback at St. Thomas More before graduating and signing with Louisiana Tech last spring.

