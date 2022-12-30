Aggies New DL David Hicks on Why he Chose Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies did not have the expected season in 2022 that coach Jimbo Fisher and Aggieland expected.

A 5-7 overall record was a fitting end to an abysmal season after the Aggies suffered injuries and a number of other setbacks following what was called the best recruiting class of all time.

But 2023 is a new season and A&M still nailed the recruiting cycle, with a top-25 class per SI99. The Aggies were able to add several key pieces to what should already be a stout lineup next year.

One of those pieces is defensive lineman David Hicks out of Paetow High School in Katy, Texas, who spoke about what made him stick with Texas A&M even after a sub-par season:

"If you really look at it, deeply, most of the time they had a lot of injuries this year, and then a lot of games they had COVID problems. And then, also, a lot of stuff was happening off the field, but that’s all been fixed now. And I feel like everybody coming back from injuries and stuff like that we have a really strong team next year. "Really, just my teammates that like going there, and some of my teammates I already know there..."

Joining Hicks in College Station from the 2023 class is Paetow teammate Daymion Sanford. Former Paetow teammate James Bailey joined the Aggies in 2022.

