Aggies Early Signees Flashing Speed In Offseason Workouts

The Texas A&M football program did not meet expectations last season, finishing 8-4 overall and just 4-4 in the SEC. A big win over then-No. 1 Alabama felt good but disappointing and at times head-scratching in-conference losses overshadowed that unlikely victory all season.

But that was then, and coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff is working hard to make sure there's not a repeat of that disappointment in 2022.

In the wake of what's being called the greatest recruiting class of all time, the Aggies offseason workouts are underway, and speed seems to be a common theme.

As the team has posted some numbers from workouts, three players have exceeded the 22 miles per hour mark in testing. Quarterback Haynes King and cornerback Denver Harris hit 22.1 miles per hour, while receiver Evan Stewart topped out at 22.3. Harris and Stewart are early enrollees for the 2022 recruiting class. King is the returning starter from last season, coming off a broken ankle suffered in Week 2.

The speed from King is nice to see coming off the injury, but it's not surprising to anyone, as he showed flashes of it last offseason, posting a 4.4 forty during testing. He was considered to be the favorite to start at quarterback going into 2021 and won the job in fall camp.

King should once again be the favorite to start heading into 2022, but he'll have to beat out LSU transfer Max Johnson and incoming freshman Conner Weigman.

Stewart was named a 2022 Under Armour All-American, who during his high school football career posted 111 catches for 2,157 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also excelled in track where he won the Texas 5A long jump title as a junior.

Harris was also named a 2022 Under Armour All-American who led North Shore High School to the Texas 6A D-I championship.

All three players are expected to contribute to what is expected to be a much-improved Aggies team in 2022.

