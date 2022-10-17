Aggies Move Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies were idle last weekend but moved up one spot in the All Aggies/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 7’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) had the week off. They went from No. 9 last week to No. 8 this week.

The Aggies are at South Carolina on Saturday.

Week 7 SEC results included Georgia beating Vanderbilt, 55-0; Tennessee beating Alabama, 52-49; Ole Miss beating Auburn, 48-34; Kentucky beating Mississippi State, 27-17; Arkansas beating BYU, 52-35; and LSU beating Florida, 45-35.

The Week 8 schedule is set. UT Martin is at Tennessee at 11 a.m. central. No. 7 Ole Miss is at LSU at 2:30 p.m. central. Vanderbilt is at Missouri at 3 p.m. central. No. 24 Mississippi State is at No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. central. And, Texas A&M is at South Carolina at 6:30 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 7 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 82 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0) (2) — 80 points (Last week: 3)

2. Alabama (6-1, 3-1) — 70 points (Last week: 2)

4. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) — 68 points (Last week: 4)

5. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 58 points (Last week: 6)

6. Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) — 53 points (Last week: 5)

7. LSU (5-2, 3-1) — 50 points (Last week: 7)

8. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) — 36 points (Last week: 9)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 34 points (Last week: 10)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 33 points (Last week: 8)

11. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) — 29 points (Last week: 11)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3) — 13 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4) — 7 points (Last week: 14)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

