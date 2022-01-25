Skip to main content

Aggies In The NFL: Conference Championship Round Preview

Multiple former Texas A&M football players are helping their teams in the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend

After another thrilling weekend of NFL playoff games, the AFC and NFC Conference title game matchups are set, and many former Texas A&M football players are still in the hunt for an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2:05 p.m. CT, CBS, fuboTV

5e19fc54eb3e4.image

For Cincinnati, former A&M running back Trayveon Williams did not see playing time against the former A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland remains on the practice squad.

Armani Watts, the former A&M safety will take the field for the Chiefs after registering three tackles against Buffalo in the Divisional game.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 30, 5:40 p.m. CT, Fox, fuboTV

There are no former Aggies on the roster for the San Francisco 49ers, but for the Rams, former Aggies linebacker Anthony Hines is on the practice squad, and standout linebacker Von Miller will be playing and registered a sack, four tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the Divisional game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III saw playing time against the Bucs too and will be suited up this Sunday.

