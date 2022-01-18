Skip to main content

Aggies In The NFL: Divisional Round Preview

Multiple former Texas A&M football players are helping their teams in the Divisional round this weekend

After an exciting weekend of NFL Wild Card games, the Divisional Round matchups are set, and many former Texas A&M football players are still in the hunt for an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, CBS

ryan tannehill

For Cincinnati, former A&M running back Trayveon Williams did not see playing time against the Raiders in the Wild Card round and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland remains on the practice squad. In Tennessee, former A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks poised to lead his team into the Divisional round after a Wild Card weekend bye and throwing for more than 3,700 yards in the regular season on 67.2 percent passing. Kicker Randy Bullock will be ready for his first postseason game with the Titans after making 26-of-31 field goals and 42-of-45 extra points in the regular season.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 22, FOX

mhvywygtntjcyhricjt4

There are no former Aggies on the roster for the San Francisco 49ers, and the only former A&M football player on the Packers roster is defensive end Kingsley Keke, who played in 12 games for Green Bay in 2021 and started eight. The Packers had a bye in the Wild Card round as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23,  NBC

Recommended Articles

Rams_49ers_Football_60390-4
Play
Football

Aggies In The NFL: Divisional Round Preview

Multiple former Texas A&M football players are helping their teams in the Divisional round this weekend

1 minute ago
harold-perkins-tamu-visit(RRZF8IBYCY5)
Play
Football

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggie Commitment Perkins Planning Final Decision Feb. 2

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

8 hours ago
Fathertree
Play
Football

Two Aggies Named FWAA Freshman All-Americans

The Aggies Young Talent Along The Offensive Line Is gaining recognition

Jan 17, 2022
mike-evans-100720-getty-ftr_h9q1dgpe3qb71p5tqr2jtw98d

For the Rams, former Aggies linebacker Anthony Hines is on the practice squad, but Von Miller is playing and registered a sack and six solo tackles in the Wild Card game against the Cardinals. Former A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III saw playing time against Arizona too and will be suited up this Sunday. Tampa Bay will feature wideout Mike Evans who caught nine balls on 10 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown against Philadelphia in the Wild Card round.

No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, CBS

5e19fc54eb3e4.image

Former Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson suits up for the Bills in Kansas City after a two-tackle game in the Wild Card round against the Patriots. Armani Watts, the former A&M safety will take fie field for the Chiefs after registering four tackles against  Pittsburgh in the Wild Card game.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Rams_49ers_Football_60390-4
Football

Aggies In The NFL: Divisional Round Preview

1 minute ago
harold-perkins-tamu-visit(RRZF8IBYCY5)
Football

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggie Commitment Perkins Planning Final Decision Feb. 2

8 hours ago
Fathertree
Football

Two Aggies Named FWAA Freshman All-Americans

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_16749160
Football

Aggies Spring Depth Chart Preview: Grooming Pass Rushers

Jan 17, 2022
Demani Richardson
Football

What Demani Richardson's Return Means For Texas A&M's Defense

Jan 17, 2022
Bryce Foster
Football

Rebuilding or Reloading? Aggies IOL Spring Depth Chart Outlook

Jan 17, 2022
20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
Basketball

Aggie Women Win First SEC Game of Season

Jan 16, 2022
Reuben Fatheree
News

Aggies Spring Depth Chart Preview: Young Guns At Offensive Tackle?

Jan 16, 2022