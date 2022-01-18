Aggies In The NFL: Divisional Round Preview

After an exciting weekend of NFL Wild Card games, the Divisional Round matchups are set, and many former Texas A&M football players are still in the hunt for an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, CBS

For Cincinnati, former A&M running back Trayveon Williams did not see playing time against the Raiders in the Wild Card round and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland remains on the practice squad. In Tennessee, former A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks poised to lead his team into the Divisional round after a Wild Card weekend bye and throwing for more than 3,700 yards in the regular season on 67.2 percent passing. Kicker Randy Bullock will be ready for his first postseason game with the Titans after making 26-of-31 field goals and 42-of-45 extra points in the regular season.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 22, FOX

There are no former Aggies on the roster for the San Francisco 49ers, and the only former A&M football player on the Packers roster is defensive end Kingsley Keke, who played in 12 games for Green Bay in 2021 and started eight. The Packers had a bye in the Wild Card round as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, NBC

For the Rams, former Aggies linebacker Anthony Hines is on the practice squad, but Von Miller is playing and registered a sack and six solo tackles in the Wild Card game against the Cardinals. Former A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III saw playing time against Arizona too and will be suited up this Sunday. Tampa Bay will feature wideout Mike Evans who caught nine balls on 10 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown against Philadelphia in the Wild Card round.

No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, CBS

Former Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson suits up for the Bills in Kansas City after a two-tackle game in the Wild Card round against the Patriots. Armani Watts, the former A&M safety will take fie field for the Chiefs after registering four tackles against Pittsburgh in the Wild Card game.

