Aggies LB Announces Return for 2023

The Texas A&M Aggies football team will be searching for answers before next season, on both offense and defense. With the popularity of the transfer portal, the Aggies seem to have lost more players than they can afford to.

But on Saturday, some good news finally came to Aggieland, as rising star sophomore linebacker Edgerrin Cooper announced he would forgo the NFL Draft and return to College Station for the 2023 season.

The announcement was made on his Twitter feed:

A&M has been losing players to the transfer portal since finishing 5-7 overall and just 2-6 in SEC play in 2022. Notable departures include Andre White Jr., Tarian Lee Jr., and Ish Harris.

Cooper earned SEC All-Freshman honors last year, ranking fourth on the team with 61 tackles and an interception in 11 games played.

The return of Cooper could have a positive impact on recruiting, lending a little stability to the program, but more will be needed. Coach Jimbo Fisher will need to demonstrate some improvement of the program in the offseason to keep many of the so-called "best ever" recruiting class from last season.

Oklahoma State linebacker transfer Mason Cobb and former Baylor commit Taurean York visited College Station over the weekend, and with spots potentially open on the roster, the Aggies could attract even more players from the portal.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here