    • November 24, 2021
    Texas A&M Week 12 Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers

    Texas A&M will head to Baton Rouge to face an emotionally charged and motivated Tigers team
    The Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) will finish the regular season against an emotionally charged LSU Tigers (5-6, 2-5) team who will be playing the last game coached by Ed Orgeron, who is leaving the program under difficult circumstances after six years and one national championship.

    A&M is coming off a good showing against Prairie View A&M in Week 11 while LSU beat ULM. But the Tigers are motivated by more than just the loss of Orgeron, they're also trying to avoid their first losing season since 1999 while making themselves bowl eligible with their sixth win.

    The last time the Aggies visited Baton Rouge, Joe Burrow and LSU put up 50 points on the Aggies, but this is not Burrow's LSU team. The Tigers program has taken a significant step backward since 2019.

    A&M is a 6.5-point favorite (SI Sportsbook) in this game and rightfully so, but it's still an SEC West rivalry game, and we know just from watching this season, anything can happen.

    Now on to the Tigers.

    LSU

    2021 Record: 5-6

    Head coach: Ed Orgeron

    Orgeron is entering his final game as the Tigers' head coach and won the College Football National Championship in 2019.

    Offensive set: Spread

    Defensive set: 4-3

    OFFENSE:

    Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator D.J. Mangas run an offense that was supposed to bring back the excitement and air attack of the 2019 national championship team, but results have been disappointing.

    Starters on Offense:

    QB: Max Johnson (Soph.)

    RB: Tyrion Davis-Price (Jr.)

    WR1: Brian Thomas Jr. (Fr.)

    WR2: Trey Palmer (Jr.)

    WR3: Jaray Jenkins (RS Jr.)

    TE: Jack Bech (Fr.)

    LT: Garrett Dellinger (Fr.)

    Texas A&M Week 12 Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers

    LG: Ed Ingram (Sr.)

    C: Liam Shanahan (Sr.)

    RG: Marlon Martinez (Soph.)

    RT: Austin Deculus (Gr.)

    DEFENSE:

    Orgeron replaced 2020's defensive coordinator Bo Pelini with former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, and promised to make the defense more like that of the successful 2019 season, which was one of the most physical in the country.

    The Tigers currently rank 14th nationally allowing 227 yards per game, and 67th nationally allowing 27.3 points per game. 

    Starters on Defense:

    DE: Soni Fonua (RS Sr.)

    DT: Glen Logan (Gr)

    DT: Neil Farrell Jr. (Gr.)

    DE: B.J. Ojulari (Soph.)

    LB: Damone Clark (Sr.)

    LB: Micah Baskerville (Sr.)

    CB: Dwight McGlothern (Soph.)

    FS: Jay Ward (Jr.)

    SS: Todd Harris (Gr.)

    CB: Cordale Flott (Jr.)

    NB: Cameron Lewis (Gr.

