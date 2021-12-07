The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award annually honors a player's volunteer and charity work as well as his excellence on the field. It was renamed in 1999 to honor Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton who had recently passed away and was the 1977 recipient of the award, to honor his legacy as a humanitarian.

On Tuesday morning, each NFL team submitted one player for nomination, and for the third consecutive season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have nominated former Aggies wide receiver, Mike Evans.

The former All-American and three-time NFL Pro Bowler is an incredible example and role model both on and off the field.

The Buccaneers organization outlined the reason for Evans' nomination:

Since entering the league in 2014, Evans has been a servant leader to the communities of Tampa Bay and his hometown of Galveston, Texas – something that has continued throughout 2020 and 2021. This month, Evans celebrates the fourth year of the Mike Evans Family Foundation, created with his wife, Ashli, to support students and families in need. Annually, the foundation hosts a variety of events including the "Catch for Christmas", a holiday effort that raises money for victims of domestic violence, provides gifts for local children and helps fund college scholarships for students – a tradition they are continuing this December.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the nation, the Evans family jumped in to help, committing $100,000 from their foundation to support United Way Suncoast and the Galveston community to assist relief efforts. Evans continued his support by participating in the Twitch Steam Aid, a 12-hour gaming event that raised more than $2.7 million for the World Health Organization. Evans has remained active in team and league initiatives, as well. He helped surprise one of four winners of the inaugural Buccaneers Girls In Football Scholarship with a special video call to congratulate the recipient for paving the way for other girls. When last year's national elections became a focal point of the league's social justice efforts, Evans also committed to speaking out on the importance of voting, helping the team launch BUCSVOTE, a public service campaign promoting voter registration and participation. Through a digital ad, video messages and a radio announcement, Evans – who acknowledged he did not vote in the 2016 election – encouraged fans to participate in the process, reaffirming that in 2020, he became a voter.

"It's an honor to be recognized with the very best in the league for the impact that we make in our communities," said Evans. "I'm blessed to play football for a living, but the true value of our work comes in how we uplift those in need of support. To be nominated three years in a row, it's extremely humbling."

Evans continues to be one of the most consistent, durable, and reliable wide receivers in the NFL. He's the only player in the history of the league to start his career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans is also the Buccaneers franchise leader in career receptions, touchdowns, and receiving yards.

But it's Evans' off-the-field work that earned him this honor. Along with the other nominees, Evans will wear a helmet decal through the end of the season, and the 2021 winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors to air the week of the Super Bowl.

