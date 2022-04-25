NFL Mock Draft: Another Aggie Taken in First Round

The 2022 NFL Draft might not have the clear-cut top pick that previous drafts have had, and there is still the possibility for the movement of picks and for trades to occur. But with it now less than a week away, speculation continues about what teams will fill needs first and with which players.

The Aggies have been well represented in all the mock drafts this offseason, and this one is no different, with an A&M football player appearing in the first round once again.

This latest PFF mock draft did not allow for trades, so they picked where the teams stand as of right now.

31. CINCINNATI BENGALS: G KENYON GREEN, TEXAS A&M The Bengals were inches away from having a shot to win the Super Bowl, but Aaron Donald broke through the interior offensive line to force an incompletion from Joe Burrow on fourth down. Of course, it would be ludicrous to say that inputting Kenyon Green in that moment would have won the Bengals the Super Bowl, but he gives them a better shot. The offensive line is still really the only question for the Bengals. Adding Green gives the Bengals an explosive athlete who is extremely versatile, having played every position on the line besides center. Green can use his lower body strength to explode off of blocks, allowing Joe Mixon to succeed in a zone-running scheme. Green boasted a 93.2 zone-blocking grade as well as an 83.6 pass-blocking grade in 2021.

Green has been named as one of the top offensive linemen all offseason and is expected to be selected in the first round in this week's draft. The only remaining question is which team and how high will Green be taken?

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday.

