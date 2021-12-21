Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Aggies OL Kenyon Green Declares For NFL Draft

    The A&M junior played all four positions along the offensive line in 2021
    Author:

    Texas A&M standout offensive lineman Kenyon Green declared himself eligible for next April's NFL Draft on Tuesday, meaning he will forego his senior season with the Aggies.

    Green joins a long list of A&M players who will be involved in the draft. Some, including Green, are projected to be first-round picks.

    Along with Green, former Aggies defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and defensive back Leon O'Neal, Jr have all declared, and more, including Michael Clemons are expected to announce the same.

    Green, a 6-foot-4, 325-pounder, played all four positions on the offensive line out of necessity in 2021, a season where the position group was hit hard by inexperience and injuries. But that opened the door for Green to show his versatility and willingness to adapt.

    Both are valuable traits in the NFL, especially on the offensive line.

    Recommended Articles

    20211009_FB_GAME_ALABAMA_AS_0173
    Play
    Football

    Aggies Standout Offensive Lineman Declares For NFL Draft

    The A&M junior played all four positions along the offensive line in 2021

    44 seconds ago
    1283617554.0
    Play
    Football

    Report: Aggies Football Facing COVID-19 Outbreak

    Texas A&M has be hit by a substantial COVID-19 outbreak within its football program

    3 hours ago
    HEF7W23OIZIDVCDSCC3WIVUGTY
    Play
    Basketball

    Aggies Return Home To Reed Arena To Host Northwestern State On Tuesday

    A&M returns to College Station to play at home for the first time in three weeks

    14 hours ago

    Green has started every game since joining A&M, showing his durability, also a sought-after trait for NFL teams at any position, but especially up front on offense.

    A pre-season All-American, Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times this season.

    The Aggies are hoping to replace Green up front with one of a number of highly-touted recruits in their 2022 recruiting class, one that is being considered one of the best of all time.

    However, as A&M saw in 2021, regardless of talent, inexperience can often bite a young team.

    Along with departing players on the offensive line, coach Jimbo Fisher will also be replacing former offensive line coach Josh Henson, who is departing for USC.

    20211009_FB_GAME_ALABAMA_AS_0173
    Football

    Aggies Standout Offensive Lineman Declares For NFL Draft

    44 seconds ago
    1283617554.0
    Football

    Report: Aggies Football Facing COVID-19 Outbreak

    3 hours ago
    HEF7W23OIZIDVCDSCC3WIVUGTY
    Basketball

    Aggies Return Home To Reed Arena To Host Northwestern State On Tuesday

    14 hours ago
    FCkIS-cX0Ac-Osc
    Recruiting

    Aggies Gain Commitment From 2025 NFL Legacy

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15808041
    Basketball

    Aaliyah Patty's Career Night Fuels Aggies Win Over UTSA

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17109711
    Football

    Texas A&M's TE Wydermyer Makes NFL Draft Decision

    Dec 20, 2021
    0126385-ogrw-1280x720
    Basketball

    Aggie Women Hold Steady in AP Top 25 Rankings

    Dec 20, 2021
    Evan Stewart
    Recruiting

    There Is A New No. 1 In Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Rankings

    Dec 20, 2021