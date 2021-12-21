Aggies Standout Offensive Lineman Declares For NFL Draft

Texas A&M standout offensive lineman Kenyon Green declared himself eligible for next April's NFL Draft on Tuesday, meaning he will forego his senior season with the Aggies.

Green joins a long list of A&M players who will be involved in the draft. Some, including Green, are projected to be first-round picks.

Along with Green, former Aggies defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and defensive back Leon O'Neal, Jr have all declared, and more, including Michael Clemons are expected to announce the same.

Green, a 6-foot-4, 325-pounder, played all four positions on the offensive line out of necessity in 2021, a season where the position group was hit hard by inexperience and injuries. But that opened the door for Green to show his versatility and willingness to adapt.

Both are valuable traits in the NFL, especially on the offensive line.

Green has started every game since joining A&M, showing his durability, also a sought-after trait for NFL teams at any position, but especially up front on offense.

A pre-season All-American, Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times this season.

The Aggies are hoping to replace Green up front with one of a number of highly-touted recruits in their 2022 recruiting class, one that is being considered one of the best of all time.

However, as A&M saw in 2021, regardless of talent, inexperience can often bite a young team.

Along with departing players on the offensive line, coach Jimbo Fisher will also be replacing former offensive line coach Josh Henson, who is departing for USC.