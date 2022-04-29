Talented OT Connor Stroh Has Texas A&M in Top 5

With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal, and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION on the BRAND NEW All Aggies FanNation Message Board!

Stick with All Aggies for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

APRIL 29, 1 PM UPDATE

The Aggies quest to rebuild the trenches along the offensive side took another positive step forward on Friday when they landed in the top-5 for talented Wakeland (Frisco, TX) offensive lineman Connor Stroh.

Stroh also listed Arkansas, Texas, Florida and Auburn in his top group alongside the Longhorns.

He also holds offers from Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Florida State, SMU, Indiana, Baylor, California, and Cincinnati, among others.

APRIL 23, 2022, 7:00 PM

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Elite running back target Cedric Baxter is down to five schools, including Texas A&M. In 12 games at Orlando, Florida's Edgewater High School, Baxter totaled 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

APRIL 23, 2022, 3:00 PM

There's another Texas A&M target trimming his list, and the Aggies remain in play.

Avieon Terrell, the Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive back and younger brother of NFL cornerback AJ Terrell, announced his top schools via social media on Saturday.

In addition to TAMU and of course Clemson, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State made the top five. He told On3 Sports that a verbal commitment may not be far off.

A&M, like many courting the NFL legacy, offered Terrell while he was an underclassman recruit.

APRIL 22, 2022, 4:30 PM

One of The Aggies' top linebacker targets in the 2023 class, Derion Gullette, released his top-12 finalists on Friday, listing the Longhorns amongst the final group. Alongside the Aggies, Gullette listed Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Oregon, USC, Texas Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, North Carolina and Miami in his group. A do-it-all talent for Marlin (TX) High School, Gullette played both linebacker, wide receiver, and punter. In 2021 on defense, Gullette finished with 125 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble return for a touchdown, and two interceptions. On offense, he had 62 catches for 1430 yards and 14 scores. Gullette was named the 8-3A-I Co-MVP in his Junior Season. He was also named to the Super Centex First Team as a wide receiver by the Waco Tribune, and a Class 3A first-team all-state selection at wide receiver and punter by the TSWA.

APRIL 20, 2022, 8:30 PM

One of the best in Texas has trimmed his list and the Aggies remain in play.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff defensive back Malik Muhammad announced a move from more than 40 scholarship offers down to just six.

Muhammad also included Texas, Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan among his top choices. He was at Alabama, A&M and Miami most recently. He is among the most coveted defensive recruits in the country as a two-way talent checking in at 6'1", 175 pounds.

APRIL 20, 2022, 7 AM

Texas A&M has been on the hunt for a quarterback recruit since Eli Holstein backed off of his commitment and now a new offer is out.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson, who committed to Louisville in January, announced a new scholarship offer from the Aggies on Tuesday evening.

Clarkson, who split time as QB1 with Michigan State freshman Katin Houser in 2021, should be able to get even more experience as a senior in 2022. More than 20 programs have offered him a scholarship to date.

Louisville of course has had him on campus frequently and he will return in June for an official visit. No word yet on the possibility of him seeing other campuses, like College Station, before all is said and done in this recruitment.

APRIL 18, 2022, 8 PM

The Aggies are in the final grouping for one of the top offensive playmakers of the 2022 class, Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA) wideout Shelton Sampson Jr.

Sampson made his announcement on Twitter, naming LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Florida State alongside the Aggies.

APRIL 14, 2022, 5:45 PM

One of the top soon-to-be junior football players in America now has a Texas A&M scholarship offer to his name.

Roswell (Ga.) Centennial offensive line recruit Daniel Calhoun is closing in on two dozen offers, with A&M jumping into the race for the 6'6", 350-pound prospect on Thursday, he announced via social media.

An All-Metro selection as a sophomore in 2021, Calhoun is also being courted by SEC powers Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Florida and others.

APRIL 13, 2022, 12:15 PM

Texas A&M has plenty of in-state targets, especially in the trenches, and one of the most important cut his list on Wednesday.

Harris Sewell, rising-senior recruit at Odessa (Texas) Permian, trimmed more than 20 scholarship offers to just five and the Texas A&M Aggies are still very much in the picture, he announced.

Sewell also has Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson in the mix for his services. The in-state star has been to A&M, UT and Clemson most recently.

Texas A&M originally got involved for Sewell more than one year ago, offering in February of 2021.

APRIL 13, 2022, 10:50 AM

Aggie lineman Derick Hunter officially enters the transfer portal. He saw spot duty on the DL before making the move to OT, and is now looking to find a new home.

APRIL 12, 2022, 9:00 AM

One of the most coveted offensive line recruits nationally has a known commitment date.

IMG Academy's Knijeah Harris, who has a top six including Texas A&M, is set to come off the board on May 7, he announced via social media. Harris will make the call public on CBS Sports HQ.

Harris was in College Station for the program's spring game over the weekend and got one-on-one time with Jimbo Fisher as part of his time on campus. Florida and Miami, two more finalists, represent his other two most recent trips. Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma round out the hats Harris will have on the table in less than one month.

A&M initially offered the Floridian way back in April of 2020, among the first offers he hauled in all together.

APRIL 11, 2022, 11:30 AM

One of the nation's top punters is a future Texas A&M Aggie.

Tyler White, who didn't have a scholarship offer before a visit and sit-down with Jimbo Fisher this weekend, is the newest TAMU verbal commitment. The Southlake (Texas) Carroll star, who as a captain for the storied program last fall, announced the decision on Monday morning via social media. Texas was previously his most recent offer.

White is ranked as the No. 3 punter in America by noted scouts at Chris Sailer Kicking and Kohl's Kicking, respectively.

"Tyler has an ideal frame for a D1 Punter. His punting is a major strength," Sailer says via his website. "He is averaging 45+ yards with 4.8+ hang time. His best balls are measuring 50+ yards, with 5.0+ hang time. He has a big time future as a punter with continued hard work."

Miami also offered the rising-senior recruit, who becomes A&M's fourth public commitment in the class of 2023.

APRIL 9, 2022, 11:45 AM

One of the hottest offensive line recruits in Texas now has a Texas A&M scholarship offer to his name.

Before the Aggies spring game on Saturday, Jimbo Fisher personally offered class of 2023 Frisco (Texas) Wakeland tackle projection Connor Stroh in his office. The near 6'7" offensive lineman was on campus for an unofficial visit Saturday before learning of the good news.

A&M joins programs like Texas, Florida, Auburn and many others in the mix for the big lineman's services. He has been busy on the visit trail, too, checking out UT, Stanford, Cal, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and others in recent weeks and months.

APRIL 7, 2022, 10:30 AM

One of the youngest Texas A&M prospects will be on campus Thursday for a fresh look at College Station.

Madden Morgan, a class of 2026 athlete from the Houston area, announced plans to get to campus. The Under Armour All-American, who played in the UA Futures game back in January, is already 6'1", north of 200 pounds as a potential linebacker projection.

Morgan has been busy on the trail of late, visiting in-state programs Houston, Texas, and Texas Tech over the last two weeks.

The current eighth grade prospect could eventually become one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State in the coming years and he's getting quite the head start in seeing the latest with most of the programs in the area.

APRIL 3, 2022, 10:30 AM

One of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 class, Chase Bisontis, narrowed his list of schools down to eight schools on Saturday night, including the Aggies amongst the finalists.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Don Bosco Prep (NJ) star also included Texas Ohio State, Rutgers, Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan State in his list of finalists.

Bisontis also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin and many more.

MARCH 31, 2022, 9:40 AM

The time is now for Lebbeus Overton, and the timing couldn't be better for Texas A&M.

Less than a week after returning from College Station for an official visit, the final piece of the 2022 puzzle as far as the No. 1 recruiting class is concerned has settled on a verbal commitment date. As announced on Wednesday, the star Milton (Ga.) High School pass rusher will come off the board Friday afternoon as part of ESPN's coverage of the Geico Nationals basketball tournament.

April Fool's jokes aside, the two-sport star announced plans to get the decision in at 2 pm CDT on Friday at Milton High.

Overton, who is expected to pick a program alongside his brother and transfer candidate Micaiah, was a menace at Milton since starting as an eighth grader. Reclassifying earlier this year, the 6'5", 260-pound prospect registered more than 100 tackles for loss and 50 sacks while pursuing top skill position prospects in the greater Atlanta area.

Along with A&M, the perceived favorite, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma and Ohio State are among the finalists.

MARCH 29, 2022, 11:30 AM

One of the top running backs in the country pulled off a Texas swing on the visit trail over the weekend. After seeing Texas at the end of the week, Florida native Cedric Baxter Jr. saw Texas A&M for the first time.

It's safe to say the staff in place in College Station made an impression, per 247Sports.

"I almost felt like I was in heaven because I grew up a Florida State fan and I didn't really realize how many people that played for Florida State are on staff at Texas A&M," Baxter said. "Like Antonio Cromartie and Rashad Greene. It's a lot of good people."

Baxter, who ran for more than 1,700 yards as a junior for Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater as a junior, also noted the facilities at A&M and hinted at a potential return to campus for an official visit.

MARCH 28 1:18 PM

The Aggies have made the cut for the final five schools for elite 2023 safety Tony Mitchell. The 6-2, 190-pound Safety from Alabaster, Alabama also has Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Oregon on his list.

MARCH 27, 2022, 9:30 AM

Texas A&M is courting plenty on the defensive line in the class of 2023 and it remains in the running for one of the best in the South.

Vic Burley, a big defensive lineman out of Warner Robins (Ga.) High School, announced his top 12 programs on Saturday evening. Along with plenty of heavy hitters, A&M made the cut. Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and many others did, too.

The Aggie angle has been a part of this recruitment for nearly a year, as Burley picked up the TAMU offer from defensive line coach Elijah Robinson last May. It could be slightly uphill for Jimbo Fisher's program at the moment, though, as Burley has yet to take in College Station by all indication at this point. Should the program want to remain in the game for the 6'5" Peach State star, it would need to get him on campus in the near future.

Burley's most recent trips have been to Georgia, Clemson and South Carolina, a trio of SEC programs that also make the top 12 cut.

MARCH 25, 2022, 10:00 AM

Following up a No. 1 overall recruiting class isn't easy, but this weekend could provide grounds for continuing that climb for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M.

The program is not only set to host reclassified defensive line recruit Lebbeus Overton and his brother in Liberty transfer Micaiah, but several class of 2023 elites will be flocking to College Station as well.

Among them are a fellow trench standouts in Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School defensive linemen James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw. Each have been longtime targets for the A&M defensive staff. Not only are each close and plenty familiar with their SEC options, but Alabama native Dameyune Craig has helped keep TAMU in the mix for many from his home state.

The group has been touring campuses with their personal trainers, Madhouse Fitness, and spent time at Miami earlier this week and Auburn of late as well.

A&M once had Carver graduate and fellow Madhouse trainee Keshun Brown on the roster, though the linebacker transferred to South Alabama last fall.

MARCH 24, 2022, 7:15 AM

Texas A&M remains in the hunt for arguably the top running back recruit on the West Coast.

On Wednesday, Jayden Limar filtered his list of options into a top nine and A&M was the only SEC program to make the cut. Oregon, UCLA, Washington State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Louisville and Arizona flanked Texas A&M in the group for the Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School product.

TAMU running backs coach Tommie Robinson initially began courting Limar at an A&M camp back in the summer of 2021, when the junior came to College Station and earned his scholarship offer.

Limar, who recently visited Washington State and UCLA, was the Cascadia Preps Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. As a junior, he rushed for 2,005 yards and scored 35 total touchdowns.

MARCH 21, 2022, 10:45 AM

The Aggies are moving quickly after the decommitment of quarterback Eli Holstein. The first known offer since the weekend parting of ways went out on Monday morning.

Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King staff Dante Moore, arguably the top passer in the class of 2023, announced a new offer from Jimbo Fisher's staff via social media.

The rising senior is as coveted as any player is nationally, recently making visits to LSU, Florida and UCF, among others. Those considered high on his list of options include Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State, too.

As a junior, Moore led King to a state championship in throwing for 3,047 yards and 40 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

The QB is taking several visits during the Hotbed spring break bus tour, already making stops at Auburn this week with Miami next up.

MARCH 18, 2022, 2 PM

Texas A&M is in need of depth at the running back position. And now, the Aggies are one step closer to making that happen.

On Friday, one of the most talented players at the position in the 2023 class, Roderick Robinson, released his top-9 schools, with the Aggies falling into the mix.

Robinson also named Arizona, California, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Stanford, UCLA and USC to his list of finalists.

Robinson also announced visits to USC on March 26, UCLA on March 31, and Stanford on April 1 and 2. He is also planning visits to Miami, Tennessee, and A&M in the coming weeks, but has yet to set the dates.

MARCH 10, 2022, 12:00 PM

It looks like arguably the top Texan in the class of 2023 was back in College Station this week.

According to 247Sports, Allen (Texas) High School standout defensive lineman David Hicks was back in town for a visit on Wednesday. The report says he spent time watching spring practice for Jimbo Fisher's Aggies and came away positively following the day.

"They’re gonna get the most out of me if I go there," Hick said. “I’ve always liked A&M a lot, so this wasn’t going to change anything. But it was nice to be able to see what the everyday experience would be like down there.”

Hicks, who is also considering programs like Texas, Oklahoma and several others in his top group, was last in College Station in February. He spent time at Miami seeing Mario Cristobal's new program earlier this month and has plans to work out at the Under Armour Next camp in Dallas this weekend.

MARCH 5, 2022, 9:00 AM

The Aggies got some good news via Twitter yesterday as one of the nation's top 2023 wideout recruits listed Texas A&M in his top nine schools.

A&M will be competing with Stanford, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, TCU, Texas, and Oregon for James' services.

The 6-3, 180-pound James broke out in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season Del Valle competed within. In just six games of varsity action, the wide receiver hauled in 39 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns per John Garcia with SI99.

MARCH 2, 2022, 6:45 PM

One of the nation's top defensive prospects has trimmed his list.

Joenel Aguero, a versatile secondary prospect who spent 2021 at IMG Academy in Florida before returning to his native Massachusetts for his senior year, has narrowed his list to seven programs.

The Texas A&M Aggies, along with Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida, LSU and Ohio State made up the top seven he released Wednesday night via social media.

More than two dozen programs have offered the 6'1", 195-pound prospect and he will hit the visit trail this month now that the list has been created.

Aguero has yet to make a recruiting trail to College Station, but that is likely to change in short order as he advances with his recruitment. The rising-senior, who helped IMG to a 9-1 record as a junior, was considering making a fall commitment but pushed things back amid a wild coaching carousel.

Texas A&M has four verbal commitments in the class of 2023, though none in the secondary just yet.

FEBRUARY 25, 2022, 11:30 AM

Texas A&M has a new trench target with quite the resume.

Ian Reed, an all-area performer along the Austin (Texas) Vandegrift offensive line as well as on the rugby field at 6'6", 205 pounds, now has a Texas A&M offer to his name.

The rising-senior recruit learned of the new offer on Thursday in speaking to multiple A&M coaches, including Jimbo Fisher.

"They're legit and we got off on the right foot," Reed told SI All-American Friday. "They want to compete and win the SEC and want to win National Championship. I was just honored and humbled to get a prestigious offer like A&M."

The two sides are working on Reed getting to College Station for the first time as a recruit.

"We haven't setup a date yet, I'm busy with rugby and my family is busy, we'll try and find a time to go (soon)," Reed said.

Texas, USC, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Cal and others have offered the 2023 standout to date.

FEBRUARY 19, 2022, 4:45 PM

Cedric Baxter, a op junior from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School, will hit the visit trail this spring and a trip to see Texas A&M is among the first he is scheduled to take.

"I'm going to Texas and Texas A&M at the end of March," he told Inside the Knights' Brian Smith. "And then I might go to Ohio State April 2 and Arkansas on April 16."

Baxter, who did include Texas A&M in his top 12 from late November, is the latest Aggie target in the Sunshine State to appear to have set up a visit. The program signed the top two Florida natives in the class of 2022 in Shemar Stewart and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy.

Following the 2021 season, Baxter was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel. He rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Eagles in helping the program to wins as a junior.

FEBRUARY 18, 2022, 11:15 AM

One of the top young running back recruits in the country has eyes on Texas A&M.

Stacy Gage, who will be the lead back at IMG Academy this season, told Sports Illustrated his new Texas A&M offer was one of the last remaining tenders he was hoping to pick up. It came during the evaluation period, soon after Jimbo Fisher spent time at the school.

"He is a cool guy and when he was here he was running around with energy," Gage said of Fisher. "Like when Nick Saban was here, he was real private. When he (Fisher) came, he was really energetic and it was a great impression."

Gage has just about every offer in the country to his name and visits will play a large part of his recruitment down the stretch. Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma are among the contenders to the Aggies at this time.

"I was really looking forward to getting the Texas A&M offer, I'm glad it came in a few weeks ago," Gage added.

FEBRUARY 10, 2022, 5:00 PM

After reclassifying from the 2023 class to the 2022 class, prized defensive end recruit Lebbeus Overton immediately became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

Overton quickly narrowed down his top five to Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

And now, according to a report from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, it appears that Overton's older brother Michaiah could be joining him at his eventual college of choice.

“Us together, the duo, that would spice things up,” Micaiah said to Wiltfong. “I know we can work off each other.

Micaiah has spent the last two seasons at Liberty as a tight end, but plans to make the move to the defensive end spot at his next stop, having added nearly 80 pounds of strength.

He is also excited to have a chance to make an impact with his younger brother, as a tandem.

“It’s just a blessing,” Micaiah continued. “God has been paving the way for us.”

FEBRUARY 9, 2022, 10:00 AM

Back in the summer of 2012, early July to be exact, the Texas A&M staff moved forward from their interest in young quarterback recruit Jackson Hamilton.

Following a visit to College Station, an offer was extended by Jimbo Fisher's staff even before entering his freshman year at Pearland (Texas) High School. He got playing time on varsity in 2021 with the offer in hand. Vanderbilt has since followed with an offer of its own.

The son of longtime football coach Pep Hamilton, there was speculation he could be on the move for a different NFL coaching stop. It would likely mean the young passer would no longer be a semi-local recruit to A&M, but it is no longer the case.

Pep Hamilton will remain with the Houston Texans under new head coach Lovie Smith, as he was appointed to the offensive coordinator role this week. Reports suggested the Jacksonville Jaguars were considering bringing Hamilton in for the same role. Carolina and Chicago were also interested in recent weeks.

Pop on the class of 2025 quarterback's tape and you'll see evidence of a mature signal caller relative to his age, from the footwork, strong arm and awareness to know when to tuck and run as a legitimate dual-threat talent. Hanmilton can play.

It's never too early to look ahead at the game's most important position and it appears a prime A&M target will remain in the area for the bulk of his varsity career.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 11:45 AM

Texas A&M made it last in-person run at the top undecided recruit in America Thursday night.

Shemar Stewart, the one-time A&M lean out of Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace High School, will be back at Miami for an official visit this weekend but not before Jimbo Fisher's staff got some more face time with the elite pass rusher.

Nearly all of the Aggie coaches, including Fisher himself, spent time Stewart's house on Thursday evening in what has become a comfortable bond between each party.

"It was like a big party," a local source told All Aggies.

Stewart, who was at Georgia checking out another finalist last weekend, ranks as the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2022 and would stand as the highest-ranked Texas A&M signee since Myles Garrett should he ink with the 12th man on Wednesday.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 5 PM

Texas A&M will be seeking to add offensive line talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of the top names in the state of Texas is set to make a trip to College Station this weekend, in Austin Westlake IOL TJ Shanahan.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class as of late, Shanahan was offered by the Aggies last January, and has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior has also been offered and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others.

JANUARY 26, 2022, 10:25 AM

One of Texas A&M's top remaining targets has trimmed his list.

According to 247Sports, SI99 safety recruit Jacoby Mathews will choose between Texas A&M, Florida and LSU on National Signing Day. The February 2 choice will come down to the trio, eliminating Texas and Alabama, among others still hoping to traction with the Louisiana native.

Texas A&M's staff went in-home with Mathews earlier this week. LSU will host the safety projection for the final official visit of the cycle this weekend. Florida also recently got him on campus.

The Aggies' No. 1 recruiting class has several targets left including fellow SI99 recruit Shemar Stewart, former commitment Harold Perkins and others down the home stretch.

JANUARY 20, 2022, 5:25 PM:

Texas A&M has made the list of finalists for elite Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who released his top-8 on Thursday afternoon.

Alongside the aggies, Miami, Florida State, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Michigan, and Alabama are amongst the finalists for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound 2023 recruit.

Renaud also has offers from Florida, Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among many others.

JANUARY 18, 2022, 8:00 AM:

Texas A&M has the top recruiting class in the country but the final dust has yet to settle on the class of 2022.

That day will come February 2, where top targets will sign a National Letter of Intent to their school of choice. It includes verbal commitments, like Harold Perkins, yet to wrap up their recruitment in an official capacity.

Perkins picked A&M at the Under Armour Next All-America Game on January 2, as the Aggies landed the SI99 linebacker recruit over Texas, LSU and others. That day, he talked about taking a few more visits to be sure, and that process has started. Florida hosted him over the weekend and Perkins told Greg Biggins he will use his final official visit to see the new coaching staff at Miami.

As for A&M, he remains verbally committed, but Florida made an impression and a final decision appears yet to be made.

"I’m committed but still open to other schools and I’ll make my final decision on February 2nd," Perkins said. "I’m enjoying the process and have one more trip to take before shutting this all down.”

Perkins is in Hawaii for the Polynesian All-Star week, where he will play his final prep game on Saturday Evening.

JANUARY 17, 2022, 12:00 PM:

Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class speaks for itself, but there is perhaps room for another addition or two before things wrap up for the traditional signing day on February 2.

The top target for A&M, and many others, is also the top uncommitted recruit in the SI99 rankings in Shemar Stewart.

The Aggies have been the trending program for the south Florida pass rusher since the fall, but is it still the case? Local Miami and Georgia are trying to close the gap before pen meets paper next month and he spent time at The U over the weekend, telling multiple outlets it was his best trip to Coral Gables yet.

The Canes were the first program to visit him after the NCAA's dead period ended on Friday morning and they will get the final official visit out of Stewart, too. National champion Georgia is scheduled to host him next weekend to try to make up ground.

At this time, there does not appear to be another College Station trip in the plans for Stewart (he took his official visit during the season) before he officially decides between the three programs. It comes down to the lead Fisher's staff amassed, with the help of assistant coaches as well as top recruits.

Was it big enough to withstand the run Mario Cristobal and/or Kirby Smart has left in the tank the rest of the way? A&M has held off other programs for many signees to date in the class, from Walter Nolen to Evan Stewart and many others in between.

Stay tuned.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies?

Sign up for your premium membership to All Aggies and access the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook