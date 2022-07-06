With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal, and beyond

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

One of the nation's top wide receivers has included the Aggies in his final five group and has set a decision date.

Miami (FL) wide receiver Jalen Brown in down to five schools ahead of his July 8th commitment date.

Along with Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan, LSU, and Miami made the cut.

As a junior at Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL), Brown caught 56 passes for 1033 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His electric speed and athleticism has drawn the attention of almost every major football program in the country.

Brown will make his decision known on July 8th via his personal Instagram account.

Aggies class of 2024 quarterback target D.J. Lagway has announced his intention to visit Aggieland. As one of the top-5 quarterbacks in the class, Lagway, who will be a junior at Willis High School (Willis, Texas), has been a priority recruit for Texas A&M.

Lagway has received offers from other schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, LSU, Florida, and a dozen other programs.

Elite class of 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams - who named A&M in his final five - will announce his decision on Sept. 27.

The 6-5, 190-pound pass-catcher from Lakeland, Florida received over 40 total offers.

The Aggies are in the running for one of the nation's top corners, in South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back, Malik Muhammad, who released his final three on Thursday.

Alongside the Longhorns, Muhammad listed Texas and Alabama as his other finalists.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Muhammad also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin and many more.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year, but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

During the state title run, Muhammad finished with 68 tackles, six pass breakups three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Labeling him as just a defensive back, however, would be doing Muhammad an injustice. He's likely to remain at that position in college, but Muhammad is a terrific athlete that can make plays as a receiver, consistently lined up on the numbers for South Oak Cliff as a junior.

The Aggies have found themselves as one of the finalists for the top defensive players in the 2023 class, in Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill.

The Aggies made the final cut alongside their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

Hill exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team (alongside current Longhorn J'Tavion Sanders) to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Texas A&M is one of two finalists for one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 class, Gaither (Tampa, FL) athlete, Eugene Wilson III.

The Aggies are one of just two schools in the running for the 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster along with the Florida Gators.

Wilson plays both ways for Gaither, catching 62 passes for 925 yards and seven touchdowns, to go along with 23 tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions in 2022.

Talented class of 2023 wideout William "1" Fowles has named Texas A&M in his final four schools. The 6-2, 195-pound pass-catcher from Dade Christian School (Hialeah, Florida) also has Ole Miss, Georgia, and Miami on his list.

In 2021, Fowles brought in 47 passes for 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. In a game against Opa Locka Monsignor Pace that season, Fowles caught seven passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.

Elite class of 2023 edge rusher Chandavian "Young King" Bradley has named Texas A&M in his final three schools. South Carolina and Tennessee are the others.

The 6-4.5, 220-pounder from Platte County (MO) High School has received offers from virtually every major program across the country, including Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, and LSU.

Alabaster (AL) Thompson DB Tony Mitchell has committed to Alabama, choosing the Tide over his other three finalists, A&M, Georgia, and Auburn. Mitchell released his top four schools this past week and traveled to Tuscaloosa on Sunday to commit to coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

“The player development and opportunity to win a National Championship every year made it an easy decision for me,” Mitchell told 247Sports. “The best players go play at Alabama and they produce first-rounders every year.”

One of the Aggies' top targets, Pittsburg (CA) Jaden Rashada, is heading to the ACC.

On Sunday, Rashada announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes and new head coach Mario Cristobal.

The Aggies were once a program Rashada referred to as a 'dream offer,' and will now turn their attention towards other top signal-callers, such as Dante Moore and Baylor Commit, Austin Novosad.

Rashada picked Miami over Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, and Cal.

Texas A&M just hosted Anthony Evans, so it's no surprise the Aggies made the cut among his top schools on Saturday.

The football and track standout from Converse (Texas) Judson High School made the announcement via social media, including the Aggies along with Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, TCU, Penn State, Houston and UTSA.

Evans, a projected wide receiver, visited College Station last weekend for his final planned official visit. Georgia and Oklahoma have also hosted him officially, to date.

This spring, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect made national news in running one of the fastest 100-meter dash times in America, clocking a 10.27 in April.

Offered by A&M in May, Evans was once committed to Arkansas in this cycle.

Desoto (TX) WR Johntay Cook II dropped his final three schools on Friday, and Aggies have missed the cut.

Texas, Michigan, and Oregon emerged as Cook's final three.

This announcement comes just one day after QB Arch Manning pledged his commitment to Texas.

Cook and Manning have developed a close relationship throughout their recruitment and have frequently discussed the possibility of linking up in college.

With Manning now in the fold, Texas sits in a favorable position to land Cook's commitment.

The Aggies have found themselves in the final group for one of the nation's top 2023 defensive backs, Thompson (Alabaster, AL) corner, Tony Mitchell.

Mitchell also included Alabama, Auburn and Georgia in his list of finalists.

Mitchell is planning an official visit to College Station on July 31.

Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns.

“There’s a LeBron-like feeling about Arch Manning. LBJ’s high school games got national television exposure in the early 2000s,” Sports Illustrated's, Chris Mannix tweeted following one of Manning’s 2021 games. “Betting ESPN will give Manning — a sophomore — a lot of run on its networks, too. He looks like a special QB.”More than that, however, the impact on the Longhorns, will almost instantly turn that program into the nation's premier destination for top-level recruits.

With the nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli, comes star power, publicity, and excitement; an excitement that has not been seen around the 40 acres since the signing of Chris Simms in 1999. - LonghornsCountry.com

One of the top wide receivers in the nation has the Aggies at the top of his list.

Brandon Innis, the super-talented pass catcher out of American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) has the Aggies in his top-6 finalists, alongside some of the best programs in the country.

Alongside A&M, Innis is also considering LSU, Alabama, USC, Ohio State and Miami.

One of the best quarterbacks in America isn't quite ready to decide.

Chatter around Jaden Rashada not following through with his June 18 commitment date has been prevalent since his comments at the OT7 event in Las Vegas last weekend and they have more merit now.

Multiple sources tell SI that Rashada will instead commit on June 26. It means he could theoretically take one more official visit before making the final call, if true, between Miami and Oregon.

Rashada has already visited, in order, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida for officials. Cal makes the other program in his final list of top schools.

"They've got something pretty good building up there," Rashada said of College Station. "Maybe they're a trigger man away. But they made a real good impression on me and my family, so I thought it was a real good, valuable trip."

One of the best in the country, at any position, is going to visit Texas A&M officially.

While it could seem like a longshot given his commitment to USC and standing with the program that also has his brother on the roster, Zacharriah Branch will give Jimbo Fisher's staff a closer look.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout will be in College Station the weekend of June 24, and it will be his first time in town. Alabama and Florida also continue to court the Lincoln Riley commitment.

Branch was targeted by A&NM with an offer from Dameyune Craig and Tommie Robinson back in May of 2021.

One of the top prospects in the 2024 class will soon be in College Station.

According to Sam Speigelman of On3, Saint Louis (Mo.) University School star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will be making an unofficial visit to Texas A&M next Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver, who scored 15 offensive touchdowns in 10 games with 638 reception yards and another 214 on the ground, was offered by Texas A&M back in February.

The Aggies have yet to add a verbal commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Another A&M target in Florida cut his list of schools with the Aggies still in the hunt.

Hykeem Williams, one of the best receivers in the class of 2023, took to Instagram to announce top schools on Sunday and Texas A&M remains in the mix. Along with TAMU, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Pitt made the cut.

“I’ve got a great relationship with a few coaches on the coaching staff including coach fisher,” Williams told On3. “College station is just amazing."

Williams has an official visit to Georgia and Pitt scheduled for this month. He saw College Station earlier in the spring for an unofficial visit.

Texas A&M is still in the mix for one of Florida's top wide receiver recruits.

William Fowles, the Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian star wide receiver, announced his top six programs on Friday. In addition to the Aggies, Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida State and Maryland made the cut.

A&M was the second program to offer Fowles, way back in March of 2020, as the Aggies have made a push for elite prospects across south Florida.

Fowles, who scored a whopping 19 touchdowns in 2021, has yet to take any official visits of record.

JUNE 2, 12:30 PM UPDATE

The recruiting weekend in College Station just got that much bigger. Jeremiyah Love is now heading to town to take his official visit.

The Saint Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back recruit announced the news via social media on Thursday morning.

Love, who was originally targeted by Jimbo Fisher's coaching staff with an offer in April, was at Georgia in late May. Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame and Oregon will get the remainder of the official visits, all set in June.

JUNE 1 NOON UPDATE

The Aggies are set for a big visit schedule this June, and one of the latest to make plans is Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) defensive end Sydir Mitchell.

Mitchell is set to visit College Station from June 3-5, and is recently coming off of a visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.