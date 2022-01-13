Good News For A&M's Defense in '22:  A Standout Safety Announces Return

Skip to main content

Good News For A&M's Defense in '22: Safety Richardson Announces Return

Texas A&M standout safety Demani Richardson is returning to College Station for his senior season

The Texas A&M Aggies football program has some work cut out for it entering 2022. With the loss of players to graduation and the NFL Draft, replacing position groups within the program is the main task at hand.

But things got a little easier on the defensive side of the ball as standout safety Demani Richardson announced he would be returning to the Aggies for his senior season, and should be welcomed back with open arms by coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff.

Richardson played well for A&M and started all 12 games last season, accumulating 65 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

There was speculation that Richardson would join his former Aggies teammates offensive lineman Kenyon Green, defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and defensive back Leon O'Neal, Jr in declaring for this April's NFL Draft.

But Richardson made the decision to stay for his senior season and announced it on Thursday.

Along with the remaining players and those incoming from what's being called the best college recruiting class in the history of the sport, A&M will try to improve on its disappointing 8-4 record from last season.

In Sports Illustrated's Way Too Early Top-25 Rankings for the 2022 season, Pat Forde lists the Aggies at No. 6, a good place to start.

While 2022 may still be a challenge on the field, one safety position should be just fine with the return of Richardson.

