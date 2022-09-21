Skip to main content

Aggies 2023 Football Schedule Released

Along with the rest of the SEC, the Aggies' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday evening.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We already had the who, now we know the when. The SEC released the Aggies' 2023 football schedule Tuesday evening, along with the rest of the conference.

The Aggies are currently about to begin SEC play for 2022, and after a disappointing loss to the Mountaineers, this season is already in question. But a quarterback change before the matchup against Miami brought better offensive play, and maybe a little good fortune, as Max Johnson was able to lead the team to a win.

What about 2023? 

DATEOPPONENT

Sept. 2

New Mexico Lobos

Sept. 9

at Miami Hurricanes

Sept. 16

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

Sept. 23

Auburn Tigers

Sept. 30

Arkansas Razorbacks (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 7

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct. 14

at Tennessee Volunteers

Oct. 21

BYE

Oct. 28

South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov. 4

at Ole Miss Rebels

Nov. 11

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov. 18

Abilene Christian Wildcats

Nov. 25

at LSU Tigers

The Aggies will see SEC home games against Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. A&M will be on the road for in-conference games against Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU, while playing in Arlington against the Razorbacks for the 2023 edition of the Southwest Classic.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kyle field
Play
Football

Aggies 2023 Football Schedule Released

Along with the rest of the SEC, the Aggies' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday evening.

By Timm Hamm
Max Johnson
Play
Football

Aggies WR Ainias Smith Praises QB Max Johnson For Handling Pressure Against Miami

Smith offered praised for Johnson who made his first start as an Aggie on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19071042
Play
Football

Secret Weapon: Why Texas A&M Will Need To Trust RB Devon Achane Against Arkansas

Devon Achane's finish against Miami might be key to winning against Arkansas.

By Cole Thompson

The Aggies just beat a tough, on-the-rise Miami Hurricanes team at Kyle Field, but next season will be in at Hard Rock Stadium for that matchup.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

kyle field
Football

Aggies 2023 Football Schedule Released

By Timm Hamm
Max Johnson
Football

Aggies WR Ainias Smith Praises QB Max Johnson For Handling Pressure Against Miami

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19071042
Football

Secret Weapon: Why Texas A&M Will Need To Trust RB Devon Achane Against Arkansas

By Cole Thompson
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Yulkeith Brown (8) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

By Matthew Postins
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes with the ball during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas A&M Week 4 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) dives for the end zone in front of Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the second half at FedExField. Kris was ruled out of bounds on the play. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Christian Kirk Scores 2 TDs for Jaguars

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19008485
Football

Aggies Slide Up SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Yulkeith Brown (8) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

They're Back: Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart, Three Others Return To Play No. 10 Arkansas

By Cole Thompson