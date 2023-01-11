Skip to main content

How Many Aggies on Final SI99 Recruit Rankings?

The final SI99 recruit rankings are in the books, and the Aggies are well represented.
The 2023 recruiting cycle isn't over yet, but the task of ranking the players involved has come to a close. The final SI99 recruit rankings are in the books, and the Aggies are well-represented.

Alabama may have the highest-rated class this time around, but A&M was able to draw some considerable talent to Aggieland.

26. IDL David Hicks—Katy (Texas) Paetow

Hicks committed to the Aggies earlier last fall, in what was one of the more shocking commitments of the day, and rises from No. 56 last August to No. 26 in the final rankings.

Hicks spoke about what made him choose Texas A&M over schools such as Oklahoma and Oregon.

"Really just my teammates going there and some of the teammates I already know there," Hicks said. 

30. RB Rueben Owens—El Campo (Texas) High School

Owens flipped his commitment to Texas A&M from Louisville just before signing day and was always a big fan of the atmosphere at Kyle Field and was very impressed by the fans.

"Texas A&M... I'm a Texas kid you know," Owens told AllAggies.com last spring. "And A&M, I just like that school, like it's fun. The games... the Alabama/A&M Game (2021), was crazy bro. Like crazy."

The 5-11, 190-pound runner fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, and former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Owens was listed at No. 33 back in August.

72. CB Jayvon Thomas—Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff

Thomas originally selected the Aggies over the likes of LSU, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Florida, Baylor, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC, and many other FBS offers.

At 5-11 and 170 pounds, Thomas is also a track and field star for South Oak Cliff, running an 11-16 100-meter dash and a 22.69 200-meter dash as just a sophomore.

Thomas was placed at No. 63 in August.

