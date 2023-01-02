Aggies in 2023 Under Armour All-America Game: How to Watch

It's that time again, as we've just flipped the calendar to a new year, and some of the best young football players are ready to face each other in Orlando, Florida.

It's the Under Armour All-America Game from Camping World Stadium, on Tuesday, and the Aggies are represented.

Several high school all-stars will be split into two teams, Team Phantom and Team Speed, and each team is loaded with talent that we'll be able to see in the college ranks soon enough

Representing the Aggies on Tuesday will be defensive lineman David Hicks. He's an elite edge rusher from Katy (Texas) Paetow High School and is signed with A&M.

Hicks told AllAggies.com why he stuck with A&M even after its sub-par year:

"If you really look at it, deeply, most of the time they had a lot of injuries this year, and then a lot of games they had COVID problems. And then, also, a lot of stuff was happening off the field, but that’s all been fixed now. And I feel like everybody coming back from injuries and stuff like that we have a really strong team next year. "Really, just my teammates that like going there, and some of my teammates I already know there..."

Joining Hicks in Orlando to represent the Aggies is Bravion Rogers, an elite cornerback from LaGrange (Texas) High School, who at one point de-committed from the Aggies before ultimately signing.

"I'm excited," Rogers told AllAggies. "[Ready] to get to work already. ... Just how they kept treating me after I de-committed," said Rogers of his motivation to matriculate to College Station. "I was always a priority to them."

The 2023 Under Armour All-America Game can be seen on ESPN and ESPN+ on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. CT.

