Former Aggie Von Miller Enjoying Second Super Bowl Experience

It's been six years, but Von Miller knows how to make the most of his 'super' week

Former A&M linebacker Von Miller earned Super Bowl L MVP with some stellar defensive play against that year's NFL MVP Cam Newton, and the heavily favored Carolina Panthers. He's looking to replicate that this Sunday.

Miller put a hit on Newton at the Carolina 15 yard line for a strip-sack in the first quarter of that Super Bowl that allowed teammate Malik Jackson to recover the ball in the end zone for a 10-0 Denver Broncos lead. It was the first fumble recovery for a  touchdown in a Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXVIII. 

With 4:51 left in the fourth quarter and the Broncos leading 16-10, Miller forced a second fumble from Newton to end the Panthers' potential game-winning drive. Miller recorded six tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries and was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance.

No doubt remembering his prior Super Bowl success, Miller wore a smile as he addressed the media this week. And although prior success doesn't ensure a win on Sunday, he feels his experience can help his teammates.

“What I've been trying to portray to the guys is we got 60 minutes and then it's football heaven,” Miller said. “If we can pull this thing off and get the win it's football heaven fellas. It's really heaven in whatever you want to do, golf heaven, it’s hometown heaven, it's family heaven, it's all of these things. This is the pinnacle of our sport. It doesn't get any bigger than this game.”

The Rams were banking on a Super Bowl appearance this year, virtually sacrificing the near-future for the now. They traded valuable draft picks to acquire Miller, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and others, and even took a chance on signing wide receiver Odell Beckham, a gamble that has paid off.

“I just try to bring great energy every single day,” Miller said smiling. “I just try to sense when guys are not feeling it and try to uplift the guys. I'm a fun guy. I like to have positive energy. I like to have a good time and I like to be around people in the locker room. I'm an entertainer.”

The Rams and Bengals will kick off Sunday at 5:30 p.m CT on NBC.

