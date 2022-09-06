Skip to main content
How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Here is how to watch and listen.

Texas A&M had to work through a long rain delay, but the Aggies claimed their first win of 2022 with a 31-0 victory at Kyle Field.

This week’s game figures to be harder. The Aggies (1-0) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-1) on Saturday.

Texas A&M has a rather incredible streak going into the App State game. The Aggies have not allowed an opponent touchdown at Kyle Field since their game against South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2021. That’s a streak of 12 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown for the Aggie defense.

The Aggies had plenty of reasons to be concerned and encouraged after the victory. Aggie quarterback Haynes King made his season debut and had some rough patches but ultimately played well. Aggie lineman Fadil Diggs was happy with the defensive shutout. Wide receiver Ainias Smith set new career highs in the win.

The Mountaineers are coming off a near-upset of North Carolina. App State hosted UNC and set an attendance record and a single-game scoring record in a 63-61 loss. This is also the program that authored one of the game’s magnificent upsets, beating Michigan in ‘The Big House’ on Sep. 1, 2007.

They’re one of the few Group of 5 teams that doesn’t walk into intimidating environments like Kyle Field, well, intimidated.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18978497
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18979300
Football

Can Texas A&M Fix Run Game Woes Before Facing Appalachian State?

Texas A&M averaged a mere 3.4 yards per run agaisnt Sam Houston in Week 1.

By Cole Thompson
Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Yulkeith Brown (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

WR Yulkeith Brown: Aggie Receivers 'Getting Better Every Day'

The Aggies' receiver room will make for plenty of explosive plays for the Aggies this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Appalachian State +18

Over/Under: 52.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -1205 (-110), Appalachian State +650 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 98/192.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_18978497
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18979300
Football

Can Texas A&M Fix Run Game Woes Before Facing Appalachian State?

By Cole Thompson
Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Yulkeith Brown (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

WR Yulkeith Brown: Aggie Receivers 'Getting Better Every Day'

By Connor Zimmerlee
Demani Richardson
Football

Demani Richardson Impressed With Aggies 'Dream' Performance vs. Sam Houston

By Matt Galatzan
jimbo fisher
News

Jimbo Fisher Details Impressions of Aggies Freshmen in Season-Opening Win

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18979105
Football

'He Can Play Better': Texas A&M QB Haynes King Provides Mixed Results In Sam Houston Win

By Cole Thompson
20210904_FB_GAME_Kent_State_CB_0210
Football

Aggies DL Fadil Diggs: 'Any Shutout is A Good Game of Defense'

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18978899
Football

Aggies Opener: Reasons to be Concerned, Encouraged

By Art Garcia