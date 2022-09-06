How to Watch, Listen and Stream Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State

Texas A&M had to work through a long rain delay, but the Aggies claimed their first win of 2022 with a 31-0 victory at Kyle Field.

This week’s game figures to be harder. The Aggies (1-0) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-1) on Saturday.

Texas A&M has a rather incredible streak going into the App State game. The Aggies have not allowed an opponent touchdown at Kyle Field since their game against South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2021. That’s a streak of 12 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown for the Aggie defense.

The Aggies had plenty of reasons to be concerned and encouraged after the victory. Aggie quarterback Haynes King made his season debut and had some rough patches but ultimately played well. Aggie lineman Fadil Diggs was happy with the defensive shutout. Wide receiver Ainias Smith set new career highs in the win.

The Mountaineers are coming off a near-upset of North Carolina. App State hosted UNC and set an attendance record and a single-game scoring record in a 63-61 loss. This is also the program that authored one of the game’s magnificent upsets, beating Michigan in ‘The Big House’ on Sep. 1, 2007.

They’re one of the few Group of 5 teams that doesn’t walk into intimidating environments like Kyle Field, well, intimidated.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Appalachian State +18

Over/Under: 52.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -1205 (-110), Appalachian State +650 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 98/192.

