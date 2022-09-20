How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
The Texas A&M Aggies get an opportunity to get a little revenge on the Arkansas Razorbacks when the pair meet on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Game time is set for 6 p.m. central, and the contest between the No. 23 Aggies and the No. 10 Razorbacks is one of the marquee games of the day.
The Aggies (2-1) enter the game coming off a hard-fought 17-9 win over Miami (FL), a battle of two ranked teams. The victory allowed the Aggies to slide up one spot in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 in SEC), which needed a little push at the end to beat Missouri State, already has an SEC win under its belt after beating South Carolina two weeks ago.
The Aggies have started putting their seismic loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 in the rear-view window. Coach Jimbo Fisher was happy with quarterback Max Johnson’s start against Miami last weekend, and it sounds like a few players that missed the Miami game should be back on Saturday for Arkansas.
The Aggies went 8-4 last year, with a 4-4 record in SEC play. One could say that the game with Arkansas started that slide, as the Aggies fell to the Razorbacks, 20-10, handing the Aggies their first loss of the season.
Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Razorbacks on Saturday night:
Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Date/Time: Saturday, September 24, 6 p.m. CT
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Betting via SI SportsBook
Spread: Arkansas +3
Over/Under: 48
Moneyline: Texas A&M -143 (-110), Arkansas +111 (-110)
TV/Streaming: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George), FuboTV (try it free)
Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 133/190 (XM 961).
