Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Offensive Players to Watch

After seven consecutive SEC games, the Aggies are treated to another non-conference matchup, and one that should be a walk in the park.

Texas A&M will host the UMass Minutemen at Kyle Field on Nov. 19. An easy matchup with a struggling UMass team should help the Aggies as a tune-up game for the season closer against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field the following week.

UMass finished last season with a disappointing 1-11 record and has a new coach in Don Brown, who enters his first season with an FBS program.

Offensively, the Minutemen want to improve from an abysmal performance in 2021. UMass ranked tied for 126th in the nation in scoring offense with 16.3 points per game, 79th nationally in rushing offense with 147.7 yards per game, and 123rd in passing with 300.3 yards per game.

That leaves UMass with an anemic 123rd-ranked total offense from last season.

Let's look at some top performers for the offense for 2022.

Ellis Merriweather

If the Minutemen are going to succeed in 2022, it will be because of the legs of Ellis Merriweather.

From an athletic and talent standpoint, Meriweather is the best player in the program, and he was a bright spot on an otherwise abysmal unit last season.

Merriweather rushed for 1,138 yards last season on 218 carries - with no fumbles - and five touchdowns. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Merriweather also contributed 165 receiving yards on 22 catches, adding another touchdown through the air.

Rico Arnold

Unfortunately for wideout Rico Arnold, one of the more interesting storylines for the Minutemen in 2022 will be the quarterback position. It's still unclear who will be under center when the season kicks off. That will affect the passing game.

Arnold is the team's leading returning receiver as he amassed 461 yards on 27 catches last year with three touchdowns.

Josiah Johnson

Johnson could be poised for a breakout season, again, depending on the quarterback play. Last season Johnson scored three touchdowns through the air while collecting 115 yards on 11 catches.

