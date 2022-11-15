How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. UMass

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to snap their six-game losing streak when they host UMass at 11 a.m. at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6) have gone from a College Football Playoff contender to being ineligible for a bowl game after its 13-10 loss to Auburn on Saturday. The Aggies went on the road for that game and fell to a Tigers team that rallied behind interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, a legendary Tigers running back who took over when the athletic department fired Bryan Harsin two weeks ago. The Aggies have not won a game since beating Arkansas in late September in their annual showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

UMass (1-9) offers the Aggies a chance to finally snap that streak. The Minutemen are one of the worst programs in FBS and play as an independent. UMass’ only win came over FCS program Stony Brook. The Aggeis represent the first Power 5 program that Minutemen have played this season.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Minutemen on Saturday:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. UMass Minutemen

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field, College Stadium, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas A&M minus-33.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: UMass +2200 (-110); Texas A&M -25000 (-118)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marilyn Payne), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 111 or 191 (XM 962).

