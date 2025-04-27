Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
The NFL Draft has come to an end with all 257 picks through seven rounds being made.
For the Texas A&M Aggies, there were three players taken over the three-day event. Meanwhile, others have signed undrafted free agent deals.
- CB BJ Mayes, Philadelphia Eagles
- WR Jahdae Walker, Chicago Bears
- TE Tre Watson, Kansas City Chiefs
- LB Solomon DeShields, Indianapolis Colts
Mayes, a Houston native, started his career at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he totaled 53 tackles, three for a loss, while defending 14 passes and one interception. After two seasons at Incarnate Word, he transferred to UAB, where he recorded 41 tackles, one for a loss, and two interceptions.
In his lone season with the Aggies he led the team with four interceptions - which was fourth best in the SEC - despite only making four starts in his 11 appearances with Texas A&M.
Walker, meanwhile, started his career at Grand Valley State, where in two seasons he recorded 32 catches for 651 yards and four touchdowns. He'd then spend his final two years of eligibility in College Station, where he finished with 935 yards and four touchdowns on 64 receptions at Texas A&M.
He finished this past season third on the team in receiving despite only totaling 345 yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.