Live Updates: Home Run Plays Gives Aggies Late Lead Over Auburn

COLLEGE STATION -- Who wants it more? That's a foolish question, but one that will be a staple on Saturday's showcase in Aggieland.

Texas A&M will play host to Auburn at Kyle Field in what looks to be a must-win showdown on both sides. The No. 14 Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are looking hot following their three-game win streak. The No. 13 Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) truly do control their own destiny.

The Aggies are looking to win out and finish 10-2 on the season. A win today would give A&M sole possession of second place of the SEC West. Auburn, which currently hold true at No. 2, can keep its status of a College Football Playoff contender should they find a way to take down the Aggies and No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Both teams feature talented running backs that mirror each other's skills. A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Auburn's Tank Bigsby are more so known for their aggressive run style. Devon Achane of the Aggies and Jarquez Hunter the Tigers are best used for speed.

Both teams feature talented defensive lines that can contain the run, but which is the one that gets the most stops? And which quarterback will be able to perform up to par?

A&M's Zach Calzada can make history for the Aggies for the second time this season. After beating No. 1 Alabama in October, a win would give A&M its first against Auburn at Kyle Field.

In a wild and wacky 2021 season, can't history happen again?

FIRST QUARTER

- Auburn elects to start the game on offense.

- Quarterback Bo Nix finds wide receiver Demetrius Robertson for a gain of 14 before running back Jarquez Hunter turns on the jets for an extra gain. A sack by Tyree Johnson leads to an early punt. Johnson recorded his team-high seventh sack on the season.

- Zach Calzada waste no time finding tight end Jalen Wydermyer for a gain 10. He connects with Ainias Smith for a gain of 8. A fourth down conversion from Isaiah Spiller keeps the drive alive and later finds Wydermyer for a gain of 25. Demond Demas gains another first and puts A&M in the red zone. Pressure from Auburn wins in the red zone, leading a Seth Small 21-yard field to give A&M the lead.

Texas A&M 3, Auburn 0 Scoring Drive: (14 plays, 80 yards, 5:21)

- A third down conversion to Shaun Shivers gives the Tigers a fresh set of downs. Shivers grabs another eight on the ground to make them 2 of 2 when converting. A pass to tight end John Samuel-Shenker brings Auburn into A&M territory. Nix keeps it for a gain of 11. In the red zone, A&M gets a critical stop from Edgerrin Cooper on third down, leading to an Anders Carlson 32-yard field goal.

Texas A&M 3, Auburn 3 Scoring Drive: (14 plays, 60 yards, 6:52)

END OF FIRST QUARTER: TEXAS A&M 3 AUBURN 3

SECOND QUARTER

- Texas A&M can't respond, going three-and-out on the drive.

- Tank Bigsby gains 10 on second down before Nix fumbles and recovers the football. Johnson records his second sack of the game and his eighth of the season. The Aggies will begin the drive on their own 13.

- Calzada finds Smith for what would have been a first down, but a dropped pass leads to fourth down. The Tigers will start their drive on their own 45.

- A well-timed blitzed from safety Demani Richardson leads to a three-and-out. The Aggies will improve their field position thanks to a 15-yard penalty due to a late hit against Smith.

- Dropped passes have been the storyline today. Spiller grabs a gain of 12, but two drop from Wydermyer leads to a promising drive ending in nothing.

- An ineligible receiver downfield on a gain of 9 turns into a loss of five. That would come back to bite the Tigers as they gain 9 on third down. The Aggies will begin their drive on their own 31.

- Calzada finds Wydermyer for a gain of 14, putting the Aggies at midfield. Achane gains 13 yards on two plays for a first before gain of 11. Calzada can't convert on third down with Demas, leading to a 42-yard field goal try from Seth Small. The try is no good.

- Nix finds Samuel-Shenker for a gain of 13. Shivers is eaten alive by Cooper before a third down pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson is incomplete. The Tigers are now 2 of 8 on third down.

- A hold against Texas A&M's Jahmir Johnson leads to a quick run from Spiller before halftime. It's all tied in Aggieland

HALFTIME: Texas A&M 3, Auburn 3

THIRD QUARTER

- The Aggies leave the field as fast as they entered it. A&M is now 0 of 7 on third down. Auburn will begin their drive on their own 29.

- Bigsby gains 10 before gaining another 2 for a pair of first downs. On third down, Nix finds tight end Luke for again of 14. Samuel-Shanker gets a first down with a 13-yard gain, putting the Tigers just outside the red zone. Nix can't connect with Kobe Hudson on third down, leading to a Carlson missed field goal to the right.

- Calzada finally has life passing, connecting with wide receiver Caleb Chapman for a 49-yard gain, putting the Aggies in Auburn territory. An 18-yard completion to Smith puts A&M inside the 5-yard line. Two false starts from Kenyon Green and Max Wright push A&M back to the 15. Another hold came against Johnson that knocked A&M out of the red zone. Calzada scrambles on second and long, gains 10 but it's not enough. The Aggies settle on a 29-yard field goal from Small.

But worse news comes. Calzada leaves the game, having A&M turn to Blake Bost, a walk-on QB for what could be the remainder of the game.

Texas A&M 6, Auburn 3 Scoring Drive: (10 plays, 68 yards, 5:37)

- Two short passes go for five yards before the Tigers fail to convert on third down. The Aggies cause another three-and-out and will begin the drive on the 12.

- A 23-yard gain give A&M life before Calzada returns to field with a roar of applause. Calzada connects with Smith for a gain of 18 before Spiller breaks free for 15.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: TEXAS A&M 6, AUBURN 3

- The Aggies can't connect twice on third down, leading to a 47-yard field goal from Small.

Texas A&M 9, Auburn 3 Scoring Drive: (9 plays, 57 yards 3:09)

- Nix finds Bigsby for a gain of 10 and a fresh set of downs. Nix fumbles twice, with the second being picked up by defensive end Michael Clemons for a 24-yard touchdown. Calzada threads the needle and A&M gets two.

Texas A&M 17, Auburn 3

