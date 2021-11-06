Live Updates: SEC West Showdown Starts Strong In Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION -- Who wants it more? That's a foolish question, but one that will be a staple on Saturday's showcase in Aggieland.

Texas A&M will play host to Auburn at Kyle Field in what looks to be a must-win showdown on both sides. The No. 14 Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are looking hot following their three-game win streak. The No. 13 Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) truly do control their own destiny.

The Aggies are looking to win out and finish 10-2 on the season. A win today would give A&M sole possession of second place of the SEC West. Auburn, which currently hold true at No. 2, can keep its status of a College Football Playoff contender should they find a way to take down the Aggies and No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Both teams feature talented running backs that mirror each other's skills. A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Auburn's Tank Bigsby are more so known for their aggressive run style. Devon Achane of the Aggies and Jarquez Hunter the Tigers are best used for speed.

Both teams feature talented defensive lines that can contain the run, but which is the one that gets the most stops? And which quarterback will be able to perform up to par?

A&M's Zach Calzada can make history for the Aggies for the second time this season. After beating No. 1 Alabama in October, a win would give A&M its first against Auburn at Kyle Field.

In a wild and wacky 2021 season, can't history happen again?

In a wild and wacky 2021 season, can't history happen again?

PREGAME