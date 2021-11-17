Where Did Texas A&M Land In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings?

Believe it or not, a New Year's Six Bowl is still in play for Texas A&M.

The Aggies moved down five spots from No. 11 to No. 16 following their 29-19 loss to now No. 12 Ole Miss. A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC) will close out the season against Prairie View A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday and at LSU come Nov. 27.

A&M's quest to win the SEC West was all but eliminated on the Grove. The Rebels (8-2, 4-2) were in control throughout the first half, but the Aggies mounted a comeback in the third quarter.

Two costly interceptions late by quarterback Zach Calzada eliminated any chance of a comeback despite two touchdown runs from Devon Achane.

“I’m disappointed because I didn’t like the poise we played with early in the game on both sides of the ball," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Saturday.

Last season, the Aggies fell just shy of making the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 in the final rankings. After falling short against Alabama on the road, A&M was able to close out the year on an eight-game winning streak to finish 9-1 with an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

Should A&M win out, including the bowl, the 10 wins would be the most under Fisher since his arrival in College Station in 2018.

When it comes to bowl season, the Aggies should be rooting for No. 2 Alabama to win out and defeat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 4. If the Crimson Tide claim another conference title, the CFP would likely feature two teams from the SEC.

The Rebels, should they beat Vanderbilt and Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, would be in position to grab the automatic SEC bid for the New Year's Six game at the Sugar Bowl. This would open another spot among the programs still in the running for a NY6 bid to perhaps go to a better bowl game.

A&M was one of six teams from the SEC represented in the CFP rankings on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide remained at the top after wins Saturday, while the Rebels moved into the top 12 for the first time this season.

No. 21 Arkansas moved up four spot following its overtime road win over LSU. Mississippi State, which defeated Auburn, comes in at No. 25.

From the state of Texas, Baylor improves to No. 11 following its victory over then-No. 8 Oklahoma. UTSA now ranks No. 22 after its win over Southern Mississippi. Houston, who clinched one spot in the AAC Championship, made its debut in the CFP rankings at No. 24.

Kick off against Prairie View A&M is set for 11 am.

