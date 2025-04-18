Former Texas A&M Aggies EDGE Enters Transfer Portal
Former Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Marcus Burris Jr. has entered the transfer portal once again, On3's Pete Nakos reports. Burris spent the past two years with the Indiana Hoosiers.
A former four-star recruit from Texarkana, Texas, Burris sadly didn't see the field much over his two years with the Aggies. In 2021, he suffered an Achilles injury and redshirted the season as a result. Then in 2022, he appeared in eight games but played very sparingly, recording just one total tackle.
The 6-4, 285-pound lineman saw more action upon transferring to Indiana, however. In two seasons with the Hoosiers, he had 34 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He appeared in all 25 games over the past two seasons, including 11 starts.
Indiana brought in two transfer defensive linemen from smaller schools this offseason in Hosea Wheeler (Western Kentucky) and Dominique Ratcliff (Texas State). Both are reportedly projected to earn starting roles, which may have influenced Burris' departure.
Burris was previously a star at Pleasant Grove High School, recording 92 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception as a senior. He was rated as a four-star recruit by all three recruiting outlets (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals).
As Burris looks for another new home, the Aggies still have some work to do on their defensive line. With Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner all off to the NFL, the Aggies will be replacing a minimum of three starters from last season. Doing so won't be easy, but it's a necessity if Mike Elko and co. want to improve and emerge as a true contender.