Texas A&M Aggies Officially Sign Two Transfer Portal Commits
The Texas A&M Aggies have officially completed the first season under head coach Mike Elko, and things are already trending up for 2025.
After dropping a 35-31 heartbreaker to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27, the Aggies have now officially signed two of their most notable transfer portal commitments. Per On3's Pete Nakos, N.C. State transfer receiver KC Concepcion and Georgia transfer edge Samuel M'Pemba have both put pen to paper with A&M.
Concepcion committed on Sunday and signed shortly after. The Charlotte, N.C. native played two seasons at N.C. State, posting 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 60 carries for 356 yards and two more scores. He clearly has a nose for the end zone, something Texas A&M's offense needs after some disappointing performances to end the season.
Concepion helps highlight a new-look A&M receiving corps that features two other transfers in Texas Tech's Micah Hudson and Mississippi State's Mario Craver. The Aggies also flipped five-star wideout Jerome Myles during the early signing period. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will have a slew of weapons at his disposal headed into his first season as the full-time starter next year.
As for M'Pemba, he was originally a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of prestigious IMG Academy. He received offers from programs like Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, Texas, USC, Penn State, Michigan, LSU and many more before committing to Georgia.
Over the past two seasons at Georgia, he played in 14 games. He posted six total tackles during the 2023 season.
