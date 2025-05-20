Texas A&M Aggies RB Finds New NFL Home
Former Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams is joining the New England Patriots, the team announced last week.
Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft, and spent his first six professional seasons wearing black and orange. In that time, he rushed for 307 yards on 62 carries while adding 74 yards on 15 receptions.
That said, Williams carved out a role for himself as a special teams standout. The Houston native played more than 250 special teams snaps in each of the past two seasons, primarily in a coverage role. He has some experience returning kicks as well.
With the Aggies, though, Williams was a bonafide star throughout his three-year career. Over that time, he rushed for 3,615 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. He rushed for 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final season in 2018, leading the SEC and ranking in the top five among all FBS players in both categories. He earned a first-team All-SEC selection, as well as a second-team All-American nod, after that outstanding season.
It seems Williams' average athleticism, as well as some decision-making as a rusher, contributed to his fall in the NFL Draft, and subsequently spending his entire career as a backup to this point.
Now, he joins a Patriots running back room that already features Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson and second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson. In order to make the roster, he'll likely need to prove himself on special teams with his new club.
The Patriots waived defensive tackle Eric Johnson II as a corresponding move.