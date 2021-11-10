Are The Aggies Top 10 In The CFB Playoff Rankings?

Another top 15 matchup? Ok, Gig'Em.

Texas A&M moved up to No. 11 in the second installment of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday evening. The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) will now hit the road to face No. 15 Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday evening.

A&M is coming off one of its best wins of the season following the 20-3 victory over then-No. 13 Auburn. The Tigers (6-3, 3-2 SEC) were held to under 300 yards of offense for the second time this season, while the Aggies rushed for over 200 yards behind the likes of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane.

This marks three-straight games of 200-plus yards on the ground for the Aggies. Meanwhile, A&M's defense was credited with five sacks, two turnovers, and a scoop-and-score fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive end Micheal Clemons.

“I knew it was going to be a different type of game,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) are coming off a 27-14 victory over Liberty at home. Currently, Ole Miss is playing short-handed due to injuries on both the offensive line and at wide receiver.

Matt Corral, an expected Heisman contender and a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, threw for 324 yards and a touchdown over the Flames' secondary. Meanwhile, the Landshark defense recorded eight total sacks on the day against mobile QB Malik Willis.

The winner of Saturday's game puts themselves in prime position to finish in second place of the SEC West. Should No. 2 Alabama lose one of its three final games, the winner in Oxford would stand a chance to win the division and play No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta for a shot at the SEC Championship.

Georgia remains in the top spot following a 43-6 win over Missouri. Despite winning 20-14 over an unranked LSU, the Crimson Tide remain at No. 2. With a loss to then-No. 3 Michigan State, Oregon moves up one spot from No. 4. Ohio State, which held on in a 26-17 win over Nebraska, moves up into the top four.

The first two teams out are Cincinnati and Michigan. Michigan State, which lost to the likes of an unranked Purdue team, comes in at No. 7.

Six SEC were found inside the Top 25 of this installment. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 17 Auburn, and No. 25 Arkansas all have become bowl eligible with six wins on the season.

The Aggies will kickoff against the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

