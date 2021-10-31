Where is Texas A&M Ranked In AP Poll Following Week 9?

Texas A&M moved up one spot from No,. 14 to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are currently on a three-game win streak and were on the bye this past weekend.

Since playing then-No. 1 Alabama, the Aggies have found consistency. The offensive line is playing in sync. Wide receivers continue to make plays. The real upgrade? The run game.

In back-to-back weeks, Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller have been a 1-2 wrecking force on the ground. Both have finished with over 100 yards against Missouri and South Carolina, each scoring at least one touchdown along the way. Spiller totaled 168 yards against the Tigers. Achane tallied 156 against South Carolina.

Mike Elko's defense will be up for the task against No. 12 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) when the Tigers arrive at Kyle Field. On Saturday, Bo Nix threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, while the defense corralled then-No. 10 Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in a 31-20 win at home.

Auburn and Texas A&M both look to remain in the hunt for second place in the SEC West behind Alabama. Should either team win, plus the Tigers upset the Crimson Tide, the winner of this game could very well head to Atlanta as the division's representative for the SEC Championship.

The SEC is once again well represented as a whole following Week 9's matchup, with six teams ranked inside the top 20. No. 1 Georgia remains at the top spot following a 33-7 win over Florida. Alabama remains at No. 3 despite being on its bye week.

Although losing on the road, the Rebels barely dropped in the rankings, falling from No. 10 to No. 15. Meanwhile, No. 12 Kentucky fell to No. 18 after being on the wrong of a 31-17 upset against Mississippi State.

The state of Texas is also represented with five teams inside the top 25. Baylor improved from No. 16 to No. 14 following its win over Texas. UTSA continues to climb up the rankings following its 8-0 start, improving to No. 16 in the nation.

Houston finds itself ranked for the first this season following a 44-37 upset over SMU, coming in at No. 20. The Mustangs, who could see head coach Sonny Dykes leave this offseason should Texas Tech come calling, moved from No. 20 to No. 23.

A&M returns home this week to face Auburn. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.