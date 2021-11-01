Texas A&M - Ole Miss Kick Off Time Announced

COLLEGE STATION -- Well, so much for day games with Texas A&M.

The No. 13 Aggies will travel to Oxford to take on No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 13. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is set to play No. 12 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) at home this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Rebels (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will face off against Liberty and highly-touted quarterback Malik Willis at home.

The Aggies are coming off their bye week, riding a three-game win streak, and have found balance offensively on all avenues and have a new-found passion for the season.

In the past two home games, the offensive line has yet to allow a sack, and running backs Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller have rushed for over 100 yards. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has put an emphasis on trusting the ground game over the passing attack with quarterback Zach Calzada.

Calzada still has done his part to keep A&M alive. Over the past three games, he's thrown for 620 yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions. The Aggies also have tallied at least 350 yards of offense since defeating then-No. 1 Alabama.

Ole Miss is now hoping for an implosion to occur in its division. Sitting with two SEC losses, the Rebels' only chance to make the championship game in Atlanta would be for A&M to beat Auburn, Auburn to beat Alabama and win out the remainder of the season.

Quarterback Matt Corral was short-handed most of Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, leaving the game at one point after suffering an ankle injury during the second quarter. The junior finished with 289 passing yards and an interception.

Auburn could still win the SEC West should they win out. The winner of Saturday's game would give full control to second place in the SEC West. Should Alabama lose a second game and the Aggies win out, they would represent the division against Georgia in the conference championship on Dec. 4.

