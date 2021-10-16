Game Day Blog: Achane's Two TDs Propels Aggies To 21-Point Lead Over Mizzou

Trap games are evident in the realm of college football. Is Texas A&M on upset alert?

Keep in mind that the Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are coming off a program-defining win over No. 1 Alabama last Saturday at Kyle Field. Jimbo Fisher becomes the first assistant to beat Nick Saban, and A&M is now first team in over 100 games to be unranked when defeating the Crimson Tide.

But will that hangover travel over to Columbia when the Tigers (3-3, 0-2 SEC) take the field? Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri are four plays away from being 5-1. They too have an explosive offense that can score on anyone.

Its defense? Well, anyone can score on them. Is that enough of a comfort blanket for the Aggies to stand tall and win on the road?

Stick with AllAggies.com live game day blog as we break down every drive throughout the afternoon as Texas A&M hopes to improve to 5-2.

PREGAME

Here are several pregame highlights fans should know going into kickoff.

Offensive line change?

According to TexAgs David Nuno, the Aggies will be going back to their former offensive line change. Last week, tackle Blake Trainor played left guard following the suspension of Jahmir Johnson. This week, Johnson returns to left tackle, and former All-American offensive guard Kenyon Green will play left guard.

The offensive line from left to right: Johnson, Green, Bryce Foster (Fr.), Layden Robinson (RS Fr.), Reuben Fatheree (Fr.).

INJURY UPDATE

Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy did not work out during warmups for Texas A&M. It is not expected that he will play against the Tigers.

FIRST QUARTER

Texas A&M wins the toss, elects to defer for the second half.

- Missouri begins the drive with two quicks pass from Connor Bazelak for a first down. An illegal shift negated a 15-yard reception from wide receiver Keke Chism. The next play, A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones grabs the interception and returns it 17 yards to put the Aggies in Mizzou's 22 yard line.

- A 13-yard run from Isaiah Spiller puts the Aggies in the red zone. Quarterback Zach Calzada goes 2 of 2 passing, finding wide receiver Ainias Smith for the 2-yard touchdown. The Aggies capitalize on the short field for seven.

Texas A&M 7, Missouri 0 (Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 22 yards, 1:58)

- Bazelak goes 3 of 3 passing, but the Tigers come up short on fourth. Defensive back Antonio Johnson made two tackles, including the one on third down. A 61-yard punt from Grant McKinniss will have the Aggies beginning their second drive on the 11-yard line.

- Three first downs from tight end Jalen Wydermyer, wide receiver Chase Lane and Spiller put the Aggies in Mizzou territory. One play later, Spiller breaks free for a 48-yard touchdown run to extend A&M's lead to 14.

Texas A&M 14, Missouri 0 (Scoring Drive 5 plays, 89 yards, 1:33)

- Bazelak is intercepted safety Leon O'Neal, but a pass interference on linebacker Eddgerian Cooper negates the turnover. A dropped pass from Dominic Lovett leads to a punt. The Aggies will begin the drive on their own 16.

- Running back Devon Achane makes his first appearance with an 11-yard run for the first down. A pass interference call against cornerback Shawn Robinson puts A&M at their own 45. A 20-yard run from Achane puts A&M inside Mizzou territory. The Aggies go back to No. 6 for a gain of 17. Low and behold, it's the Achane series with a 27-yard touchdown run on third-and-long.

Texas A&M 21, Missouri 0 (Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 83 yards, 3:13)

- Bazelak throws into coverage where Johnson grabs his first career interception. Johnson, a native of East St.Louis in Illinois, is playing close to home at Faurot Field.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Texas A&M 21, Missouri 0

- A&M runs twice before passing on third-and-16. The Aggies try for a 54-yard field goal from Seth Small, but come up short.

- Bazelak gets the first down on a pass to Lovett. A holding call pushes Mizzou back to make it first-and-20. Defensive end Michael Clemons makes it second-and-27. Two holding calls force punts, giving A&M the ball back at the 19.

- Well, you can't win them all. Two incompletions from Calzada leads to the first punt of the afternoon from Nik Constantinou. Missouri will start from their own 34-yard line.

- For the first time, Missouri crosses the 50 on a 13-yard pass for JJ Hester. Jones is called for a questionable pass interference call to put the Tigers on the 32. Running back Tyler Badie capitalizes on the penalty with the 32-yard touchdown to put the Tigers on the board.

Texas A&M 21, Missouri 7 (Scoring Drive: 5 plays, 68 yards, 2:34)

- A pass interference call on Mizzou's Caleb Evans keeps the drive alive. Calzada finds Achane for a gain of 29, putting A&M just outside the 20. Calzada would find Smith three plays later for an 11-yard touchdown.

Texas A&M 28, Missouri 7 (Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:24)

- Pressure from A&M forces Bazelak to miss on third down. It's a three-and-out for Mizzou and great field position for A&M. The Aggies will begin the drive on their own 43.

- An 18-yard run from Acahne put the Aggies in Mizzou territory. Trying to find Achane again, Calzada is intercepted by Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies at the 1-yard line. The Tigers will begin the drive at their own 18.

- Badie loses the ball on third down, but it rolls out of bounds for a first down. Instead of going for it on fourth down, the Tigers elect to let the time run out going into halftime. The Aggies will receive the ball to begin the second half.

HALF: Texas A&M 28, Missouri 7

THIRD QUARTER

- Offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree's false start turns a third-and-9 to a third-and-14. Spiller falls less than a yard short and the Aggies punt to begin the third quarter. A block in the back for the Tigers puts Missouri on its own 3-yard line.

- The Tigers march to midfield thanks to three first downs from Bazelak and Badie. Missouri stalls but goes for it on fourth down. A pass interference call on Jones keeps the drive alive instead. Wide receiver Tauskie Dove beats Tyreek Chappell for a gain of 26. Lovett gets call on the end around and takes it 14 yards for the touchdown.

The Aggies now lead by 14.

Texas A&M 28, Missouri 14 (Scoring Drive: 14 plays, 97 yards, 5:34)

- Two first downs are picked up by Calzada, but a jailbreak blitz leads to a sack and a loss of 17. A holding calls adds 10 yards back, allowing Smith to pick up the first down on a 19-yard reception. Achane completes three straight rushes for 22 yards before he piles in for the 1-yard run. A&M is back up by 21.

Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14 (Scoring Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:23)

- Badie gets a big block downfield for a gain of 34, crossing the 50 and into A&M territory. It's the only positive as A&M dials up the edge pressure to stop the Tigers from gaining a yard. It leads to a punt from McKinniss as the Aggies will begin the drive at their own 19.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

FOURTH QUARTER

- An unsportsmanlike conduct call gives A&M 15 yards and a new set of downs. A first down run from Achane is the only positive as the Aggies walk away empty-handed following a missed field goal attempt from Small.

- Lovett gets the first down, but two incompletions, including a dropped pass from Badie leads to fourth down. Down three scores, Missouri goes for it and gets it on a pass to Chance Luper from Bazelak. An intentional grounding call on Bazelak leads to a punt. A&M will begin at their own 12.