Texas A&M vs. Auburn: A Thunder and Lightning Showoff?

Texas A&M and Auburn are not so different other than their logos and color scheme.

The No. 13 Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) currently are in second place for the SEC West title. The No. 14 Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) currently are tied for third place, but a win would move them up.

Both aren't playing freshman quarterbacks and both have a shot at New Year's Six Bowl game should they win out. The defenses are filled with veteran talent.

Anything else? Oh, right, both trust the run game and their bread and butter. Expect all four running backs to be on full display Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.

“Just watch the film,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said of the Aggies this week. “Just pop on the film and watch Texas A&M. If that doesn’t have the (players’) attention, we’re going to get beat. Simple as that.”

The combination of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane has been one of balance this season. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has devised a formula for both to be successful and get the proper amount of reps.

Spiller, more of the brute runner with power, recently has begun games starting in the backfield, wearing down defenders. By the third series, Achane, known for his speed, comes in and begins winning in space.

Did Fisher plan it this way? No, but why fix the formula when it's working with ease?

“They’re both very natural, and both very selfless,” Fisher said. “They’re patient and have good eyes, and they understand their schemes. They’re smart."

The terms "thunder and lightning" are common in college football these days. Spiller would be the thunder and Achane would be the electric jolt that lights up defenses and the stadium with each snap.

Low and behold, Auburn has its own thunder and lightning combo.

Tank Bigsby is known for his violent running style, always fighting off initial contact to gain the extra yard. Jarquez Hunter is more so used for his elusiveness out of the backfield, using speed and finesse to win past the line of scrimmage.

In more ways than one, Bigsby and Hunter mirror Spiller and Achane. Both tailbacks from the Plains aren't natives of Alabama. Both runners from Texas A&M hail from Houston. Bigsby is a year older than Hunter. Spiller is a year older than Achane.

As for production, guess who matches up with who in that aspect. Spiller (761 yards) and Bigsby (666) lead their teams in rushing and rank third and fifth, respectively, among all SEC runners. Hunters leads the conference averaging 7.7 yards per run.

In second place? Achane at 7.1. Spiller has 125 carries on the season. Bigsby has 123. Achane and Hunter each hover under 100 but have scored at least three touchdowns on the ground.

“Those guys can go,” Harsin said. “Spiller and Devon — those guys are really good. And looking at their stats in the passing game, those guys stand out.”

Although both Auburn's Bo Nix and A&M's Zach Calzada have improved as passers, don't think the plan will be to shy away from the run game. Achane and Spiller are coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances.

Last season, both teams outrushed their passing game while playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Aggies rushed for a season-high 313 yards, with Spiller tallying 120 yards and Achane capturing 99.

Bigsby led Auburn with 76 yards. Nix tallied 49 and scored a pair of touchdowns.

"Tank is playing outstanding," Fisher said. "When he runs the football, they're a different team."

Both teams cannot just rely on the run, but neither should shy away from moving the football on the ground. Spiller is 48 yards shy of entering A&M's top 10 rushing yards all-time. Bigsby needs a mere 168 yards to surpass his season total from 2020.

Saturday's game has implications on standings, College Football Playoff hopes, and more. Auburn and Texas A&M mirror each other in more ways than one.

In the end, which thunder and lighting combo comes out on top?

